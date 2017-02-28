Past WSTA Seminar

Celebrating 50 years,the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial IT professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, is pleased to welcome the following vendors to its 2017 Affiliate program:

Platinum: BMC, Dimension Data, Ernst & Young LLP, Forcepoint, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, KOHESIV, Magenic, Mphasis, and SAP

Gold: Comcast Business and Red Hat

Silver: 1547 Datacenters, Ciena Corporation, Citrix, ISG, Nuix, Tekmark Global Solutions, Telstra, and VMware, Inc.

Bronze: China Telecom Americas, Cleafy, Iron Mountain, Ixia, Qlik, Solstice, and Verizon Enterprise Solutions

The WSTA® Affiliate Program is an integral component of the association. Affiliates contribute significantly to the WSTA by sponsoring educational and networking programs for WSTA financial firm members. These programs strengthen the bond between the WSTA members and companies that serve the technology needs of the financial community. Platinum Affiliates participate on the Content Advisory Committee to provide insight and direction on topics covered at WSTA seminars, roundtables, and panels, as well as in the WSTA Digital News.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

Celebrating 50 years, the Wall Street Technology Association (http://www.wsta.org) provides financial industry technology professionals, vendors, service providers, and consultants forums to learn from and connect with each other. The WSTA facilitates educational seminars and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

Financial Firm Members

WSTA financial firm members are employed at banks, brokerages, hedge funds, insurance companies and other financial firms. The WSTA currently has about 2,400 members from over 50 different firms; 81% of the members hold senior titles such as CIOs, CTOs, Vice President, Director and Manager. The remaining 19% hold other titles such as analysts, engineers, architects, etc. The WSTA also reaches over 3,200 prospective financial firm technology professionals with information about educational and networking opportunities.

Affiliates and Sponsors

Affiliates and sponsors are an integral component of the WSTA. As a not-for-profit organization, they contribute significantly by providing the resources needed to run the educational and networking programs for WSTA financial firm members. These programs strengthen the bond between members and companies that serve the technology needs of the financial community.

The WSTA currently has approximately 100 technology firms that participate in the WSTA as an affiliate or sponsor. Companies that provide cloud, big data, mobility, security, software, infrastructure, networking, social, telecom and other industry-related solutions find the WSTA an invaluable forum to create awareness, educate and develop relationships with financial industry professionals.