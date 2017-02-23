Women in Aviation Recognized by School with Essay Contest

Aircraft Maintenance School Honors Women in Aviation with eBook Rollout

Female student from Aviation Institute of Maintenance awarded Acer notepad, preloaded with textbooks, for winning essay contest focusing on women in the field of aviation maintenance.

The Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) in conjunction with Ambassador Education Solutions, has launched an eBook program to meet its students’ evolving needs. As students become more tech savvy and dependent upon mobile devices, AIM seized the opportunity to provide tablet computers loaded with digital content as a more portable alternative to traditional textbooks.

With the eBook rollout coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AIM sought to champion women in aviation with an essay contest. The winner, Tarsha Cecil, was awarded an Acer Aspire R11 notepad loaded with her required textbooks, which she now carries proudly to her classes. Female students with a minimum 3.0 GPA were encouraged to write a 250-word essay to describe, in their own words, why they chose to pursue a career in aviation maintenance. A committee composed of AIM’s Vice President of Operations, Dr. Joel English, Director of Aviation Maintenance, Debbie Wiggins, and Regional Directors of Operations, Patricia Thomas and Jan Schoonmaker, selected the winning essay.

Cecil’s journey began long before she started classes at AIM’s Duluth, GA campus in January 2016. For as long as she can remember, she wanted to be an aviation mechanic. Growing up in a family that believed women did not belong in aviation, Cecil was encouraged to become a nurse like her mother. Though Cecil enjoyed her work in the medical field, that nagging desire to become an aviation mechanic never went away. Therefore, in 2014, she made the decision to pursue her dream of becoming an A&P mechanic. She wrote, “I am grateful to be alive at this time in history: a time when women have the opportunity to do and be whatever they choose.”

