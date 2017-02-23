NASCAR PEAK Series The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing consistently produces some of the most exciting racing action you’ll find.

iRacing.com and PEAK Antifreeze launch a three year extension of PEAK’s sponsorship of the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing online racing championship. Continuing a relationship that began in 2014, the announcement insures PEAK will remain as the entitlement sponsor of NASCAR’s online series through 2019.

Further underlining PEAK’s commitment to the racing community, Old World Industries (parent company of PEAK) also revealed that it will again serve as the primary sponsor on three cars competing in the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing. Sporting the liveries of Old World subsidiary brands PEAK, Herculiner and Blue Def Diesel Additive, the cars will be piloted by 2014 NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing champion Michael Conti and series veterans Josh Berry and Corey Vincent.

“The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing consistently produces some of the most exciting racing action you’ll find,” says PEAK CMO Bryan Emrich. “The great racing and the overall professionalism of the series have proven to be a great value for PEAK. That’s why we’re excited to extend our association with the series both as a title sponsor and in support of three of its most talented drivers: Michael Conti, Josh Berry and Corey Vincent. We are looking forward to another phenomenal season in 2017.”

“Speaking on behalf of the more than 65,000 iRacers around the world, I couldn’t be happier than to know PEAK will be with us for another three years,” says Tony Gardner, iRacing.com President. “Not only has PEAK been instrumental in the growth of the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing, their support of drivers like Michael, Josh and Corey has contributed significantly to the growth of online racing.”

The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing features the world’s elite sim racers wheeling their virtual Chevrolet SS, Ford Fusions and Toyota Camrys around laser-scanned models of more than a dozen tracks found on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ schedule. Races are broadcast on iRacingLive on alternate Tuesdays at 9 p.m. eastern, with the opening round set for February 28. Each fall, the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing awards more than $25,000 in cash and prizes along with a NASCAR champions ring during the NASCAR Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

To learn more about iRacing and to take advantage of special offers go here: http://www.iracing.com/