Finger Lakes Technologies Group, Inc. has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together." Claffey adds, “Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

“To be named one of Democrat & Chronicles Top Workplaces a 3rd year in a row is a tremendous achievement for FLTG. We feel honored to be recognized among other prestigious companies in Rochester,” says Paul H. Griswold, President & CEO. “As the fifth generation owner, we have worked hard to create a culture of fun and comradery all while meeting the business communication needs of our customers.”

About Finger Lakes Technologies Group

Finger Lakes Technologies Group Inc. (fltg.com) provides state-of-the-art voice, data and Internet solutions to business customers across New York State and Pennsylvania. The company is certified in all Cisco solutions and has built its own 2,500-mile, fiber-optic network to serve the Finger Lakes region. A subsidiary of Ontario and Trumansburg Telephone Companies, FLTG brings to its customers a more-than-100-year history in telecommunications. Headquartered in Victor, FLTG employs 140 people and has offices in Buffalo, Binghamton, Norwich, Phelps, Romulus and Trumansburg.

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.