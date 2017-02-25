Ventus Geospatial, a Southern Alberta based company, together with international partners, is set to make Canadian aviation history. On Friday, February 24th, Ventus Geospatial will conduct the first Transport Canada (TC) approved UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) test flight beyond a pilot’s visual line of sight (BVLOS) in non-military airspace.

This flight test will be conducted at the Foremost Centre for unmanned aerial system (UAS) test range in Foremost Alberta. During the test flight, Ventus Geospatial flew 2 UAS systems, the Aeryon Skyranger (Canada) quadcopter and the fixed wing plane UAS C-Astral Bramor (Slovenia).

To date, all UAV’s flown in Canadian non-military airspace must be done so while in the pilot’s line of sight. “This historical event is the first step to take us beyond visual line of sight flights in Canada”, says Steve Myshak, President of Ventus Geospatial. “It will make geospatial work for pipeline, power line, and large area mapping much more cost effective and feasible for our clients and all Canadians. We’re proud to have earned the trust of Transport Canada’s to help make this happen”.

About Ventus Geospatial Inc

Ventus Geospatial is a Canadian based geomatics firm that utilizes some of the most innovative tools and approaches to help their clients better manage their land (ie. mines, pipelines, roads, and forests) and land based assets (ie. towers, buildings, structures, and facilities, etc).