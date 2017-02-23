People of all ages and income levels can struggle with debt. These consumers may benefit from credit counseling.

Credit counseling (http://www.consumercredit.com/our-services/credit-counseling/) is a financial service designed to educate consumers about how to pay off their debts and potentially avoid debt in the future. This type of counseling may involve analysis of a consumer’s financial situation, evaluation of debt reduction strategies for managing and paying off debt, and personal finance education for proper money management. In order to understand if credit counseling is the best option for a consumer, national nonprofit American Consumer Credit Counseling explains what to expect from such counseling and how it can help.

“People of all ages and income levels can struggle with debt. These consumers may benefit from credit counseling,” said Steve Trumble, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, which is based in Newton, MA. “It is intended to help those consumers who are trying to pay off debt, repair their credit rating or learn how to manage their finances more effectively.”

Credit counseling focuses on education and helping consumers find the best path to getting out of debt. Consumers that have a lot of unsecured credit card debt can turn to a reputed credit counseling agency such as American Consumer Credit Counseling to help make a plan to pay it off over time. Certified counselors will work with the consumer to review his or her options to deal with credit card debt, discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each alternative and help them create a budget that will allow them to pay down the debt each month. It is important that consumers carefully research potential counseling agencies to determine their approach – for example, whether they are nonprofit or for-profit – and to ensure that they find an organization that can help them achieve their financial goals.

American Consumer Credit Counseling explains what a consumer can expect when contacting a certified credit counselor:

1. The certified credit counselor will first evaluate the consumer’s current financial situation.

2. The consumer will be provided with a detailed review of their income, assets and expenses.

3. The counselor will provide the consumer with personalized options based on their goals, which may include social service referrals, educational materials and resources and a Debt Management Plan.

4. If the Debt Management Plan (http://www.consumercredit.com/our-services/debt-management-program/what-is-a-debt-management-program/) is the consumer’s best option the certified credit counselor will provide them with the complete program and details.

American Consumer Credit Counseling (ACCC) is a nonprofit credit counseling 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering consumers to achieve financial management through credit counseling, debt management, bankruptcy counseling, housing counseling, student loan counseling and financial education concerning debt solutions. In order to help consumers reach their goal of debt relief, ACCC provides a range of free consumer personal finance resources on a variety of topics including budgeting, credit and debt management, student loan assistance, youth and money, homeownership, identity theft, senior living and retirement. Consumers can use ACCC’s worksheets, videos, calculators, and blog articles to make the best possible decisions regarding their financial future. ACCC holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling® (NFCC®). For more information or to access free financial education resources, log on to ConsumerCredit.com or visit http://www.consumercredit.com/financial-education.aspx