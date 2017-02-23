RevSpring Hires Richard Schlegel as Sales Executive

RevSpring is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Schlegel as Vice President of Sales for the Northeast Region.

“Rich brings two decades of experience providing exceptional analytical solutions to those in the accounts receivable management industry and is a recognized expert in this field,” said Rich Turner, RevSpring’s vice president of sales and marketing. “He’s a tremendous addition to our team and has fantastic customer relationships.”

Schlegel spent his previous 25 years at Trans Union, LLC, holding a variety of sales management and executive roles.

“RevSpring has built an incredible reputation in the industry,” said Schlegel. “I’m looking forward to using my expertise and solution building skills to help organizations benefit from the RevSpring suite of products and services.”

Schlegel holds a BS in Marketing from Temple University. He’s led sales training initiatives since 2000.

About RevSpring

RevSpring facilitates over one billion customer interactions annually, serving more than 2,000 clients across the accounts receivables management, healthcare, financial services, and other end-markets. RevSpring’s billing and consumer communication platform allows organizations to receive payments faster with more communication options, including mail, web, text, and phone. In addition, RevSpring improves the workflow, design and distribution of consumer communications to make interactions more impactful, meaningful, and effective. For more information, visit http://www.revspringinc.com.

