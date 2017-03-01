Oracle Business Intelligence Cloud Service is the most complete, modern, flexible and secure enterprise cloud deployment and market-leading BI technology.

Rahul has worked as ERP & BI Architect at Technip, ERP Architect at Accenture, Project Leader, Development at Oracle and an Oracle Manager with Sapient Consulting. Rahul has been working with EPC Technologies as an consultant for over two years.

"I am delighted to have Rahul in our core team. He has an exceptional track record of success and brings deep and highly relevant experience to EPC Technologies from similar positions at leading companies. His knowledge, reputation and experience is important as we continue to build our capabilities to meet the expanding needs of our clients," said CEO Matthew Bezuidenhout.

About Oracle Business Intelligence Cloud Service

Oracle Business Intelligence Cloud Service is the most complete, modern, flexible and secure enterprise cloud deployment and market-leading BI technology. Oracle BI Cloud Service puts a best-in-class analytics solution that organizations can restore balance to their business and budget. Oracle BI Cloud Service provides business users with fast, accessible data loading, with a wide array of automatic, dynamic visualizations for better analysis. It is a comprehensive platform that complements existing systems, while at the same time giving the opportunity to consolidate BI tools, helping to both extend and unifying existing BI investments. Small and medium sized businesses scale with Oracle BI Cloud platform.It builds capabilities for customers which they never have before. With Oracle Business Intelligence Cloud Service (BICS) alongside and Oracle Synopsis, provide the tools for companies to analyze and visualize the extensive business data and also Internet of Things (IoT) data.

EPC Technologies provide organizations with the following Business Intelligence services:



Data Integration- Industry-leading data integration services to provide a unified view of your business' various data sources.

Data Mining-We have leading data mining expertise to help your business find correlations and patterns within your large volume of data for precise analysis and reporting.

Data Migration-A data migration project can be both time-consuming and complicated for businesses.We will guide you through the process to avoid data corruption and downtime.

Data Warehousing-With our effective data warehousing will not only allow your business to integrate multiple data sources but also support decision making to help achieve new levels of growth.

