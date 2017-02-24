KÜHL Clothing Launches THE RHINO PROJEKT with its RADIKL™ Pant

KÜHL RADIKL Pant "Art has the power to move a person with such energy that it can change opinions," said Manny Carrasco, President of Expedition Art and product artist at KÜHL.

KÜHL chose its flagship store in the heart of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City to present the new RHINOTEK™ RADIKL™ pant and highlight its latest conservation initiative. THE RHINO PROJEKT: A Collaboration of Art and Design to Benefit African Wildlife paired the innovative outdoor brand with artists from global collaborative Expedition Art for an exclusive night dedicated to raising awareness for the African Rhino.

KÜHL wanted to give back to the creature that inspired its latest pant design and selected Expedition Art for its rhino conservation efforts in Zimbabwe. In addition to the $25,000 KÜHL donated to the organization, all proceeds from art sales that night went to support their work.

Artists included Aaron Blaise, Manny Carrasco, David Levy, Allison Theus, Kristy Tipton and Terryl Whitlatch. Known for their contributions to the film and gaming industries, each artist created an original African wildlife work of art as well as 10 limited-edition prints for sale at THE RHINO PROJEKT. Asked about the relationship between art and conservation Manny Carrasco, President of Expedition Art and product artist at KÜHL, said “Art has the power to move a person with such energy that it can change opinions.”

Hosting the artists and their work alongside KÜHL clothing designers and product created the ideal setting to launch the revolutionary RADIKL™ pant. KÜHL designer and President Kevin Boyle visited the zoo one day and observed that the rhino’s thick and thin armored skin provides protection as it enhances flexibility and freedom of movement. He went to work creating the cutting-edge, patent-pending RADIKL™ pant. The combination of an exoskeleton-like woven frame alongside flexible knit panels delivers maximum technical performance in a hiking pant so comfortable it’s likely to double as a sweat pant.

THE RHINO PROJEKT isn’t the first time KÜHL has taken action to support conservation. KÜHL products and behind-the-scenes financial donations have helped promote awareness and fuel the organizations that make a difference in its home on the Wasatch Front in Utah and around the world for years.

Viewers can watch the recap of the event on the KÜHL highlight reel.

