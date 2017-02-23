[t]here was a gap in terms of one-stop sites where those who have interest in this emerging industry can obtain quick information on a variety of topics that can be used to start and grow their businesses which is why we created Five on Green.

Gide Public Affairs announced today the launch of http://www.fiveongreen.com, a free resource aimed at providing fast educational content for current and future cannabis entrepreneurs. The information is provided in lists of 5’s and will focus on various topics in the cannabis industry including legislative and regulatory issues, marketing, branding, and business best practices.

“Gide works in the cannabis industry providing public affairs, government relations and marketing strategies for our clients, which include cannabis business owners, investors and government officials. We noticed that there was a gap in terms of one-stop sites where those who have interest in this emerging industry can obtain quick information on a variety of topics that can be used to start and grow their businesses which is why we created Five on Green,” said Principal Maria Perrin.

In addition to the list of 5’s, the website also contains a resource center for the cannabis industry, news updates and a blog. Recent 5’s topics include: 5 Things the Cannabis Industry Should Know About Jeff Sessions, 5 States for Cannabis Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2017, and 5 Ways to Deal with a Cannabis Crisis.

“We work with a lot of cannabis startups, and because this is such a new industry we felt it was important to create a resource that gives them quick tools to think about as they protect and grow their business,” said Principal Liz Conway. "Because this industry is so unique cannabis businesses must carefully navigate around key stakeholders, such as government. Since we can’t work with every cannabis company, we at least wanted to share some of the tips that have helped our clients be effective, so that’s why we created lists such as the 5 Things Cannabists Should Know When Meeting With Government."

About Gide Public Affairs

Gide is full service public affairs consulting firm that helps companies build effective government relations, communications and business development strategies that advance strategic growth and sustainability goals. For more information about Gide, please visit: http://www.gidellc.com.