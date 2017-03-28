[N]ot only an honor but also a great example of Allergan's commitment to research and development

Columbus OH. Dr. Justin Harper, Founder of Juvly Aesthetics in Ohio and New York City was selected as one of few medical professionals in the country to sit on the 2017 National Advisory Board for Allergan’s Facial Aesthetics National Advisory Board.



As Founder of Juvly Aesthetics, in just 2 years Dr. Harper helped propel the clinic from a small start-up to number 78 in the country based on sales volume of Allergan cosmetic products, while earning 5 star ratings from Juvly clients. Juvly’s motto is fair prices and fantastic results, and all prices are posted online at http://www.juvly.com/pricing.



"The invitation by Allergan to serve on this Advisory Board is not only an honor but also a great example of Allergan's commitment to research and development," he said. "I am hopeful that our Board's contributions will help facial aesthetics clients all over the country receive the most appropriate and cutting edge treatments available. The Advisory Board is meeting in April 2017 in Chicago.



About Juvly Aesthetics

Founded by Dr. Justin Harper in 2014, Juvly Aesthetics has grown to one of the largest and most highly acclaimed aesthetic practices in the country. Juvly has offices in Columbus, OH, New York, NY, Cincinnati, OH and Polaris, OH. The clinic specializes in non-surgical aesthetic procedures including Allergan’s portfolio of injectable products. In addition, Juvly offers anti-aging laser procedures, non-surgical fat reduction with Coolsculpting and Cellfina cellulite reduction treatments.



About Allergan

Allergan is the global multi-specialty health care corporation that produces cosmetic products such as Botox®, Juvederm®, Juvederm Voluma®, Kybella®, Juvederm Volbella®, Latisse® and SkinMedica®. Allergan also recently acquired Zeltiq, the makers of Coolsculpting®.



Contact Information

Juvly Aesthetics

40 West Gay Street

Columbus, OH 43215

(614) 686-3627

http://www.juvly.com

info(at)juvly(dot)com