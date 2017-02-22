Forbes Travel Guide Awards Auberge du Soleil Five Stars

“Receiving this prestigious five-star recognition from the Forbes Travel Guide for 2017 – for the fourth consecutive year – is a tremendous accomplishment for our team,” said George Goeggel, Managing Partner, at Auberge du Soleil.

Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection’s flagship property, has received Forbes Travel Guide’s highest rating – Five Stars – for a fourth consecutive year, in the Guide’s 2017 ratings, which were announced today. With the announcement, Auberge du Soleil remains the first resort in Napa Valley to receive successive Five Star ratings. Auberge du Soleil is showcased among the 2017 Forbes Star recipients on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Forbes Travel Guide’s Five Star rating recognizes hotels that provide a memorable experience through virtually flawless service and the finest of amenities. Hotel staff is intuitive, engaging and passionate, and eagerly go beyond expectations. Five-Star-rated hotels are designed with guest comfort in mind, with particular attention paid to craftsmanship and quality of product. Auberge du Soleil is one of only 18 Five Star hotels in California and 77 in the United States.

In addition, The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, and the Auberge Spa, at the hotel, both retained Forbes Four-Star ratings in the 2017 Guide.

“Receiving this prestigious five-star recognition from the Forbes Travel Guide for 2017 – for the fourth consecutive year – is a tremendous accomplishment for our team,” said George Goeggel, Managing Partner, at Auberge du Soleil. “This tribute is a direct reflection of our passion for food, wine and the Napa Valley as a world renowned destination, and the genuine interest we all have in sharing unparalleled experiences with our guests.”

Auberge du Soleil has become synonymous with the quintessential wine country experience for hotel guests and dining patrons. From the moment guests arrive, the hotel exudes excellence, from its luxurious, newly redesigned accommodations and grounds, to its Michelin Star Restaurant; from its extensive international wine collection to its award-winning spa – all nestled on a hillside showcasing spectacular views of the acclaimed Napa Valley vineyards below

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, visit

http://www.forbestravelguide.com/about/ratings.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the originator of the prestigious Five-Star Rating system, and has provided the travel industry’s most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hotels, restaurants and spas since 1958. Forbes Travel Guide has a team of expert inspectors who anonymously evaluate properties against up to 800 rigorous and objective standards, providing consumers the insight to make better-informed travel and leisure decisions. Forbes Travel Guide is the most prestigious standard for luxury hospitality worldwide. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit http://www.forbestravelguide.com. ForbesTravelGuide.com combines the objectivity and heritage of the Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating system with insightful recommendations from a hand-selected group of travel experts, tastemakers and Forbes Travel Guide inspectors. ForbesTravelGuide.com is the exclusive online destination for Forbes Travel Guide’s list of Star-Rated hotels, restaurants and spas, and gives its registered members exclusive access to special offers and curated experiences from select Forbes Travel Guide partners.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection owns and operates a portfolio of exceptional hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While Auberge nurtures the individuality of each property, all share a crafted approach to luxury that is expressed through captivating design, exceptional cuisine and spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Properties in the Auberge Resorts Collection include: Auberge du Soleil, Calistoga Ranch and Solage, Napa Valley, Calif.; Esperanza and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos, Mexico; Hotel Jerome, Aspen, Colo.; Malliouhana, Anguilla; Nanuku, Fiji; Element 52, Telluride, Colo.; Hacienda AltaGracia, Costa Rica; and Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale (opening 2017), with several others in development. For more information about Auberge Resorts Collection, please visit http://www.aubergeresorts.com/. Follow Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook at facebook.com/AubergeResorts and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeResorts.

