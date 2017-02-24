Lauren Bagnall Promoted to Director of Wellness at Provectus Health Strategies Provectus Health Strategies Promotes Lauren Bagnall to Director of Wellness and Adds Three New Wellness Coaches to Expand One on One Coverage for Growing Participant Base

Provectus Health Strategies, Inc., a health and wellness company offering employer programs with costs proportional to risk, announced the promotion of Lauren Bagnall to Director of Wellness. This position was created to support the growing number of employers and their wellness program participants Provectus is now serving.

Patrick Cooper, CEO of Provectus Health Strategies, Inc., stated, "The results our wellness program has delivered has prompted our continued growth. Since employers only pay for our services when participants actually follow the plan and achieve results, we know our one on one coaching team must be second to none. To see more wellness success stories, we must expand our team, while providing the experienced coaching leadership they need. Lauren's coaching and mentoring results made her the obvious choice for the Wellness Director role."

Lauren Bagnall will be working with a team of 11 wellness coaches focused on building relationships and creating customized wellness plans for participants with the greatest need. Prior to her work with Provectus, Lauren graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Health and Wellness. She also brings a depth of experience in helping individuals reach their fitness goals from her years as a yoga instructor. While working for Provectus, Lauren has coached participants, coordinated corporate wellness events, held participant wellness workshops and vetted, hired and trained new wellness coaches.

Lauren Bagnall, Director of Wellness, said, "I'm excited about the growth we've seen both in our business and in our offerings, from offering wellness tips to employers and employees online to additional technology to make our program completely client-tuned. Leading the growing coaching team is just the next step on our way to helping individuals and employers Save Money and Impact Lives.(TM)"