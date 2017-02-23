We are passionate about transforming talent selection and development to help clients hire better candidates, increase efficiency, and drive profitability.

OutMatch, a leader in helping organizations match the right people with the right jobs, today announced that the company achieved robust growth in products, customers, and assessments during 2016, driven by the introduction of its new brand, expansion of its novel solutions, and its emergence as an innovator in talent selection and development.

Launched in January 2016 as the new name for merged HCM firms Assess Systems and Chequed.com, OutMatch realized growth fueled by a net client retention rate of 99 percent and the addition of nearly 70 new clients. They included recognized names in each of its key markets: Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Boston Market, Fogo de Chao, Red Lobster, and Ruby Tuesday (restaurant); 99 Cents Only and Adidas (retail); Cinemark and PCH Hotels & Resorts (hospitality); and Sunrise Senior Living (healthcare).

In addition, powered by a unique combination of leading-edge technology, unrivaled services, and support, OutMatch delivered more than 10 million assessments in 2016 – a significant increase of more than 50 percent from the previous year – to fill opportunities at over 200,000 locations. In the process, the company assisted world-class clients such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta.

“We are passionate about transforming talent selection and development to help clients hire better candidates, increase efficiency, and drive profitability,” said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. “Last year’s strong performance is testament to the first-rate OutMatch team, and positions us to double down on our efforts in 2017.”

The introduction of new OutMatch solutions during 2016 added measurement, insight, and impact to talent selection and development. Expert Service Bundles use an industry-first SaaS+ model to combine innovative technology, world-class services, and support, and OutMatch Leadership Simulation enables companies to conduct virtual leadership simulations to make better, faster, and more cost-effective leadership selection decisions. In addition, several new case studies were released demonstrating improved hires and cost savings realized by OutMatch clients such as American Blue Ribbon Holdings, Chili's, GroupM and Linium.

The full suite of products and solutions were on display at the company’s first-ever customer conference, OutMatch Insights : Live!, which was held in October at The Highland Dallas and attracted nearly 100 clients and partners. The company also continued to build its top-notch executive team with the addition of industry veteran Brad Palmer as Vice President of Sales.

The year saw OutMatch gain significant recognition as an industry leader in talent selection and development. The company received the Economic Winner Award in the Center for Economic Growth’s (Albany, NY) 2016 Technology Awards and was selected as one of the 2016 Best Places to Work by the Dallas Business Journal. OutMatch executives also delivered featured presentations at several conferences, including the inaugural HR.com Talent Acquisition Technology Conference in Austin, TX and the Golden Corral Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

And, OutMatch greatly enhanced its profile through sustained news coverage in national media, including Fortune, Bloomberg BNA, and Diginomica; placements in key industry publications, such as Human Resource Executive’s Recruiting Trends, HR.com’s Talent Acquisition Excellence Essentials, and ERE.com; and placements in key vertical industry publications, from FSR Magazine, Restaurant Hospitality, and Fast Casual to Total Retail and Retail Minded.

About OutMatch

Building a high-performing company requires matching the right people with the right roles. But, hiring is often subjective, lacks clarity, and doesn’t help companies understand the impact of a new hire. OutMatch fixes these problems. Using industry-leading assessment technology and expertise, OutMatch delivers the predictive data that’s missing from the hiring process. With clear, measurable insight into candidates and new hires, managers make better hiring decisions, and organizations are finally able to measure the impact of hiring on the company. For more information, visit http://www.outmatch.com or @OutMatchHCM.