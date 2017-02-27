Björn Machalett, PhD Research Fellow in the Department of Geosciences at the University of Massachusetts

This webinar, sponsored by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, provides an overview on laser diffraction analysis as a tool to characterize particle size distributions in the field of geoscience and soil science, highlighting its capabilities, significance and potential to obtain improved results and novel scientific findings. It describes methods of optimized and standardized sample collection, preparation and measurement as well as preferable technical peripheral appliances and set-up.

As an added resource, selected case studies will be presented and discussed, further illustrating that a high measurement resolution and high number of detector elements, characteristic features of the Beckman Coulter LS13320 PIDS laser diffraction analyzer, are key for applications in the wide field of geoscience and soil science.

Attendees will learn and discuss laser diffraction analysis as a tool to characterize particle size distributions in the field of geoscience and soil science, as well as the preparation and treatment of geoscience materials for laser diffraction measurements.

The speaker for this presentation will be Dr. Björn Machalett, a research fellow in the department of geosciences at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Machalett earned a doctorate in Geosciences from the Humboldt Universität zu Berlin, Germany. Applying fine scale particle-size measurements on the Beckman-Coulter LS13330 Laser Particle Size analyzer, Machalett has developed novel sedimentological proxies as a tool to reconstruct past climate change and pioneered the use of detailed, high resolution, particle size analyses in studies of aeolian dust sedimentary records. He is currently working as a research fellow by the German Science Foundation (DFG), where his work focuses on atmospheric circulation patterns during the Pleistocene across Eurasia at various short and intermediate temporal scales and regional to hemispheric spatial scales.

LabRoots will host this event March 2, 2017, beginning at 7:00 a.m. PT, 10:00 a.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. CET. To read more about this event, learn about the P.A.C.E. and Florida continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

