Cloudian, Inc., a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage systems has announced that Sithabile Technology Services (STS), a South African data management solutions business, has adopted Cloudian HyperStore to support its backup, recovery and archiving services.

Sithabile required a flexible solution to store multi-petabyte levels of unstructured data, with full public cloud compatibility and easy management for long-tem data retention. Having previously used a Scality-based solution, Sithabile also considered options from IBM Cloud Object Storage, SwiftStack and HPE before selecting Cloudian HyperStore.

Businesses in South Africa are keen to take advantage of cloud services, but with tight data sovereignty laws many organizations have petabytes of data that cannot leave the country. With Cloudian, Sithabile customers can now securely utilize public cloud offerings for specific data types, while using its locally based services for data that must remain in South Africa - all through a single, simple interface.

“We previously used Scality, but experienced S3 compatibility issues that caused service interruptions. Furthermore, their solution lacked multi-tenancy, a key feature for us. Cloudian provides us with the S3 compatibility, features, and performance our customers demand,” said Richard Tatham, Sitahbile’s GM, cloud services. “We have now deployed Cloudian, and our services are running better than ever.”

Jon Toor, CMO at Cloudian explains, “More and more service providers count on Cloudian for their data storage services. Only Cloudian offers the full suite of features service providers need, including billing, quality of service controls, and multi-tenancy. Furthermore, only Cloudian offers an S3 compatibility guarantee, which gives them confidence that Cloudian will always work with their customer’s applications.”

Sithabile currently owns one data center in Johannesburg, and following increased customer demand is planning to open a second in Cape Town in 2017 where Cloudian HyperStore will also be deployed.

About Sithabile Technology Services (STS)

Founded in October 2004, Sithabile Technology Services (STS), a proudly empowered company, is a specialist provider of complete data management solutions, which combine industry-leading consulting and engineering expertise with appropriate hardware, software and cloud technologies. STS’ goal is to meet the requirements of South African businesses for regulatory-compliant backup, recovery and archiving solutions from edge to core using the most advanced technologies available today. http://www.sithabile.co.za/

About Cloudian

Based in Silicon Valley, Cloudian is a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage systems. Our flagship product, Cloudian HyperStore, enables service providers and enterprises to build reliable, affordable and scalable hybrid cloud storage solutions. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or visit us at http://www.cloudian.com.