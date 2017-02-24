Nexum, Inc.® Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

We are honored to be a part of CRN’s 2017 Managed Security Provider 500. Security threats continue to grow in sophistication and persistence. We understand every client’s need to ensure the security of systems, networks and infrastructure, round-the-clock

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Nexum to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Nexum was chosen because of its focus and expertise in managed and monitored services, coupled with a superior understanding of cybersecurity and IT networking. In addition to providing solutions around best-of-breed products, Nexum has also developed the first*defense® family of services designed to empower customers’ IT departments to manage and defend networks effectively and efficiently 24 x 7 x 365.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“We are honored to be a part of CRN’s 2017 Managed Security Provider 500. Security threats continue to grow in sophistication and persistence. We understand every client’s need to ensure the security of systems, networks and infrastructure, round-the-clock and in real time,” said David Lesser, Founder and CEO of Nexum.

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Nexum, Inc.

Nexum, Inc. is an IT security and networking company that builds and secures global networks for organizations across multiple verticals around the world. Nexum believes that by remaining absolutely focused on its clients’ needs, success naturally follows. Nexum meets those needs through a holistic value-based approach that includes best-of-breed products, professional services, Nexum-branded manufacturer support, authorized training, and monitored and managed security services. Latin for an arrangement by which one pledged one’s very liberty as security, Nexum stands for a commitment to its customers, to help ensure their security. At Nexum, We Mean Security®.

