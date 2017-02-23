Health Care Leader Exploring Indianapolis Domination Strategy

American Family Care (AFC), the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, occupational medicine, and accessible primary care, announced today that it has begun exploratory efforts to open additional medical centers in the greater Indianapolis area. Following an approach that has proven successful in Boston, Denver, Nashville, Philadelphia, and other major markets, AFC has begun engaging potential partners with intent to develop more than a dozen new medical centers across central Indiana.

According to ProPublica – an independent, non-profit that tracks important issues of public interest – the average check-in to discharge time at some of the most well-known emergency rooms in metropolitan Indianapolis is nearly 3 hours. “Our first two clinics have been extremely well-received by patients in Indianapolis, as well as the surrounding communities of Carmel, Fishers, Lawrence, and Zionsville. Given the duration of local ER turnaround times, coupled with a fragmented set of urgent care clinics of varying quality, we believe our patients-centric approach can help us to establish a leadership position in this market”, says Randy Johansen, President of AFC.

Ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the 10 fastest growing health care companies in the U.S., AFC operates more than 170 corporate and franchise medical centers across 26 states. In several markets the company also operates joint ventures and other partnerships with local hospital systems to provide a high-quality continuum of care for its patients. “Whether operating corporately owned clinics, supporting a local entrepreneur through our franchising model, or by partnering with a local hospital system, pursing our mission to provide the best health care possible is our primary focus”, according to Scott Hoots, Vice President of Franchise Operations for AFC. “Certainly all of those possibilities are on the table as we explore options for further leveraging our expertise in Indianapolis”, Hoots adds.

The company’s analysis suggests that the Indianapolis market can support as many as 12 to 15 AFC clinics, given the current competitive landscape. “Ultimately, we believe that the prospect of our increased presence has the potential to simultaneously bolster the quality and accessibility of health care in area”, says AFC’s Johansen. “What’s more, despite the fact that some lesser quality and undercapitalized urgent care providers may not survive, we fully expect that our local presence will also result in the creation of incremental jobs for the local economy. So, we are eager to continue our exploratory efforts”, concluded Johansen.

About American Family Care:

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. Today, AFC is the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with more than 160 clinics and 500 in-network physicians caring for more than 2 million patients a year. Ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., AFC continues to expand its reach of its network through organic growth and partnerships with some of the nation’s most respected hospital systems – including Baptist Health, Bon Secours St. Francis, Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, and others. For more information, visit http://www.AmericanFamilyCare.com.