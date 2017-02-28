Atlanta, GA: Strategies Group, Inc., a leading software consulting firm in the construction industry, is pleased to welcome Barfield Enterprises as a client. Based in Savannah, GA, the company is a rapidly-growing site work contractor.

Barfield Enterprises selected Dexter + Chaney’s Spectrum Construction Software after evaluating several options. They were impressed with Spectrum’s functionality, dashboard capabilities and the overall implementation process.

As the Spectrum representative in the Southeast, Strategies Group is assisting Barfield Enterprises with the conversion to the new software solution. Pat Chappell, Regional Manager, and Ron Shoop, Implementation Manager, are working closely with the company throughout the transition process.

“At Strategies Group, our mission is simple; we help clients find, implement and optimize construction ERP software solutions that allow them to grow and prosper,” said Randy Collins, President of Strategies Group. “We are delighted to welcome Barfield Enterprises as a client, and we are pleased to help them update their construction accounting software and position themselves for the future.”

About Strategies Group:

Strategies Group is a leading provider of construction ERP software and has helped more than 2,000 construction companies implement new solutions. Founded in 1992, Strategies Group is based in the metro Atlanta area with offices in Pensacola, FL and Charleston, SC. Strategies Group represents Spectrum Construction Software in Georgia, northern Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. Strategies Group has been the recipient of numerous industry software awards and has been chosen as a top 100 Value Added Reseller by Accounting Technology Today magazine for three consecutive years. For more information about Strategies Group please visit: http://www.strategiesgroup.com.