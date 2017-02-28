Barfield Enterprises Selects Strategies Group to Implement Conversion to Spectrum Construction Software

Share Article

Strategies Group is proud to welcome Barfield Enterprises as a client. Strategies Group offers construction ERP software and consulting services to clients throughout the Southeast.

(PRWEB)

Atlanta, GA: Strategies Group, Inc., a leading software consulting firm in the construction industry, is pleased to welcome Barfield Enterprises as a client. Based in Savannah, GA, the company is a rapidly-growing site work contractor.

Barfield Enterprises selected Dexter + Chaney’s Spectrum Construction Software after evaluating several options. They were impressed with Spectrum’s functionality, dashboard capabilities and the overall implementation process.

As the Spectrum representative in the Southeast, Strategies Group is assisting Barfield Enterprises with the conversion to the new software solution. Pat Chappell, Regional Manager, and Ron Shoop, Implementation Manager, are working closely with the company throughout the transition process.

“At Strategies Group, our mission is simple; we help clients find, implement and optimize construction ERP software solutions that allow them to grow and prosper,” said Randy Collins, President of Strategies Group. “We are delighted to welcome Barfield Enterprises as a client, and we are pleased to help them update their construction accounting software and position themselves for the future.”

About Strategies Group:

Strategies Group is a leading provider of construction ERP software and has helped more than 2,000 construction companies implement new solutions. Founded in 1992, Strategies Group is based in the metro Atlanta area with offices in Pensacola, FL and Charleston, SC. Strategies Group represents Spectrum Construction Software in Georgia, northern Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas. Strategies Group has been the recipient of numerous industry software awards and has been chosen as a top 100 Value Added Reseller by Accounting Technology Today magazine for three consecutive years. For more information about Strategies Group please visit: http://www.strategiesgroup.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Lori Tilt
Strategies Group, Inc.
+1 470-655-2306
Email >

Randy Collins
Strategies Group, Inc.
678-684-1170
Email >
@StrategiesGrp
Follow >
Follow us on
Visit website

Media

Strategies Group, Inc. is a construction software and technology consulting firm.Strategies Group, Inc. is a leading software consulting firm in the construction industry.Strategies Group, Inc. President Randy CollinsRandy Collins, President, Strategies Group, Inc.Strategies Group is a construction software and technology consulting firm in the Southeast.Strategies Group helps clients find, implement and optimize technology solutions, including Spectrum Construction Software, that allows them to grow and prosper.Strategies Group offers Spectrum Software to clients in Georgia, northern Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.Strategies Group offers Spectrum Software to clients in Georgia, northern Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.Spectrum Construction Software is the first and only fully-functional, browser-based platform that offers robust job cost accounting and operations management.Spectrum Construction Software is the first and only fully-functional, browser-based platform that offers robust job cost accounting and operations management.