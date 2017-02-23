After such an impressive response from the launch of the Smiling Patriot program within the practice, we wanted to cast an even wider net, opening the doors for anyone and everyone to get involved.

Top cosmetic and periodontal dentist Dr. Mahnaz Rashti announced the expansion of her Smiling Patriot program today with a new Indiegogo campaign. Individuals are now able to contribute to the local initiative, which provides life-changing dental care to homeless veterans in the Los Angeles area, either as a participating patient or through an Indiegogo donation. The entirety of proceeds will go toward serving the men and women who have, in turn, served this country.

“After such an impressive response from the launch of the Smiling Patriot program within the practice, we wanted to cast an even wider net, opening the doors for anyone and everyone to get involved,” said Dr. Rashti. “The new Indiegogo campaign makes it easy for both patients and non-patients to donate to this incredible cause.”

With dental care being one of the top three unmet concerns of veterans in need, Dr. Rashti founded Smiling Patriot in an effort improve the health, confidence, and job prospects of struggling veterans in her community. Currently, the program donates 20 percent of all participating patient payments toward the dental care of the struggling men and women who have served the country. Now, with the addition of the Smiling Patriot Indiegogo campaign, participation will be completely uncapped and open to the public.

“We have strategically set our donation goal at $500,000. A fund this large could provide dramatic results for a number of veterans, providing full mouth reconstructions, dental implants, and vital periodontal care,” said Dr. Rashti. “I am extremely enthusiastic and optimistic about the participation we will receive.”

After a difficult move from Iran to the United States in 1987, Dr. Rashti made a promise to one day repay the American soldiers who so graciously accepted her into their country. After receiving her DDS degree, she spent the next decade training, teaching, and treating individuals at various prestigious VA hospitals throughout Los Angeles. During this time, she not only developed several lifelong patients, but also many lifelong friends.

Today, Dr. Rashti is not only one of the top periodontal and cosmetic dentists in Los Angeles, but she is also one of the few periodontal dentists to be so highly experienced and skilled in treating phobic and/or traumatized patients. Her hope is, with the support from the Smiling Patriot program, she can help the hundreds of homeless veterans in her city find a new reason to smile.

Each veteran selected to participate in the Smiling Patriot program will receive 100 percent free dental care from Dr. Rashti at her practice in Beverly Hills, California.

For more information or to donate now, please visit http://www.smilingpatriot.com/home.html.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Rashti, please visit https://www.dentalimplant90210.com/ or call (310) 623-3330.

###

About Dr. Rashti

Dr. Mahnaz Rashti is a top Beverly Hills cosmetic and periodontal dentist with more than two decades of experience and education. She specializes in a full spectrum of general, cosmetic, and periodontal treatments, including periodontal plastic surgery, full mouth reconstruction, bone regeneration and grafting, dental implants, lip repositioning, laser dentistry, and much more. From a patient’s first exam to their final follow-up, Dr. Rashti is present and hands-on at every step of the treatment process. In placing a strong focus on patient education, Dr. Rashti and her team are pioneering a new era of dentistry, where patients have greater understanding of their treatment plans and more reliable expectations of their results. She is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including Best of Beverly Hills, Best of LA, and Best Periodontist from the American Academy of Dental Sciences.