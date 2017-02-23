UserIQ, a Customer Growth Platform™ that empowers SaaS companies to foster growth beyond the funnel, announced today the company has appointed Rachel Orston to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With the change in management, founder Aaron Aycock will take on the role of Chief Product Officer to focus on product development and enhancements to UserIQ’s solution, while remaining actively involved with long-term strategy and customer evangelism.

Aycock is confident Orston will further enhance the company's success and growth trajectory, and welcomes the opportunity to actively focus his attention on product development and future innovation.

“Along with the entire team, I’m excited that Rachel has made this commitment to lead UserIQ into its next chapter,” said Aaron Aycock, chief product officer and founder of UserIQ. “Her experience transforming companies into successful, customer-focused organizations, along with UserIQ’s powerhouse technology are the perfect combination to continue our growth and secure a well-deserved position as a leading brand in our industry.”

Orston has spent more than two decades as a leader in the SaaS and IT technology industries driving customer success and achieving significant revenue growth for emerging companies.

Most recently, Orston was worldwide executive leader over SaaS growth and customer success for IBM, covering Watson and all of IBM’s SaaS businesses. Prior to that, she was vice president of global services and customer adoption at Silverpop, which IBM acquired in 2014, where she was responsible for onboarding, implementation and overall customer growth. During her tenure she championed transformation and customer success across the entire IBM SaaS portfolio, built a robust operations model for customer KPI management, and increased services and solution sales 80 percent in less than 36 months, generating more than $20M in new revenue.

“Rachel has played an integral role as a pioneer in developing a strong discipline and playbook around customer success, which is the very heart of UserIQ’s business,” said Mark Buffington, co-founder and managing partner of BIP Capital and a UserIQ investor. “She is a smart choice to lead UserIQ into the next stage of growth. Rachel’s extensive technology management expertise makes her the ideal executive to drive UserIQ’s performance moving forward.”

UserIQ is fast-becoming the Customer Growth Platform that empowers SaaS companies to go beyond customer success with tools to manage the post-sale stages. By combining user intelligence, targeted engagements and customer health, UserIQ helps deliver what each of your customers needs to be successful at every moment.

“The best companies are built one customer at a time and those customers grow by one user engagement at a time,” said Rachel Orston, newly appointed CEO of UserIQ. “I’m proud to lead a company that takes this philosophy very seriously and understands the hard work that begins after the initial sale closes. The entire customer growth landscape is gaining unbelievable momentum and UserIQ is at the center of this movement. I’m excited about what’s ahead for our team and the incredible journey we are on with our growing customer base.”

Orston earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern University and an Executive Masters of Science in Management of Technology from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She is a member of Georgia Tech Advanced Technology Development Center, StartupChicks, Women in Technology, Technology Association of Georgia and is a TiE charter member.

About UserIQ

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, UserIQ was founded in 2014 to help SaaS companies transform the way they engage with their customers. From adoption and retention to expansion and advocacy, UserIQ combines user intelligence, targeted engagements and customer health to deliver what each customer needs to be successful at every moment. In 2016, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) recognized UserIQ as a ‘Top 10 Most Innovative Company.’ For more information on UserIQ, visit useriq.com and follow us on Twitter @UserIQ.