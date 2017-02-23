New Study from CPC Strategy Analyzes Amazon Consumer Behaviors

We know that more than 40% of shoppers start their product search on Amazon, but what we really wanted to know was why. What's the biggest draw for shoppers?

CPC Strategy (CPCS), a retail-focused digital marketing agency, announced today the publication of its 2017 Amazon Consumer Study. While the dominance of Amazon as an online retailer has been clearly established, the motivators that drive Amazon customers have not been so well-documented. CPC Strategy designed a study to learn more about the way consumers interact with Amazon by asking 1500 men and women five key questions about their Amazon shopping habits--from product discovery to checkout. While some of the results were expected (Amazon shoppers love free shipping), others were less predictable (men were more likely than women to run price checks before making purchases). A full report on the survey’s findings, along with analysis of the results, can be found on the CPC Strategy website.

"We know that more than 40% of shoppers start their product search on Amazon, but what we really wanted to know was why,” said Rick Backus, CEO and Co-founder of CPC Strategy. “What's the biggest draw for shoppers? And despite a high Amazon mobile app adoption rate, do consumers actually prefer to shop on mobile or desktop? Those are the types of questions we strive to answer in this study."

The questions in the survey addressed how often consumers use Amazon to discover a new product or brand, whether they purchased anything from Amazon on Black Friday, how often they price check Amazon against other sites, what device they most often use when shopping on Amazon, and the biggest factors when purchasing a product on Amazon.

Among the findings of the report, nearly 50% of Amazon customers are open to trying new brands or products. A total of 48.5% respondents are open to “occasionally” or “frequently” trying new products or brands on Amazon, while 20.5% prefer to stick with familiar ones.

A key takeaway for Amazon sellers is that Amazon shoppers aren’t necessarily brand-loyal, but they are price loyal. CPC Strategy explores the results of the survey and offers recommendations for both third party sellers and Amazon vendors.

To read the complete Amazon Consumer Study, please visit http://www.cpcstrategy.com/amazon-consumer-survey-2017/ on the CPC Strategy website.

