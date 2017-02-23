"IntelliGO Networks has emerged as a recognized leader in cybersecurity technology product development with our recent global recognition"

IntelliGO Networks, a technology and services company continues to deliver superior value to enterprise customers through managed and professional services. IntelliGO announces today it is adding former Regional Vice President at Palo Alto Networks, Nick Alevetsovitis, to join its management team to accelerate the commercialization plan for IntelliGO cybersecurity technology platform North America wide.

“IntelliGO Networks has emerged as a recognized leader in cybersecurity technology product development with our recent global recognition by SC magazine in 2017. This move brings a highly talented member to our already great team and complements the talent; we are building a rock star team for our cybersecurity technology business and more announcements are to come”, said Khaled Mansour, President and CEO of IntelliGO Networks Inc.

“After fifteen years of delivering strong business results to customers to protect them from potential cyber threats, the time has come to explore the tremendous opportunities in the cybersecurity space with IntelliGO Networks. Joining forces with IntelliGO Networks will provide overnight, enhanced cybersecurity capabilities to customers that will allow us to achieve our business goals rapidly and build on IntelliGO Networks’ already strong position in Canada” said Nick Alevetsovitis. “IntelliGO Networks has a history of tremendous growth, a wealth of in-house talent, and a portfolio of innovative solutions including its IntelliGO technology. Together with IntelliGO Networks, North American and Global enterprises will have enhanced cybersecurity services.”

“This is a win-win scenario for everyone, especially for our customers,” Mansour continued. “This action we take today is a logical next step for IntelliGO Networks since the launch of the early releases of IntelliGO cybersecurity technology in Canada a few years ago. Our mission was to grow our technology business faster than our VAR business and this announcement delivers on that promise. We are fortunate to have the talent, experience and excellent track record to help shape the future of the company as we move forward.”

About IntelliGO Networks

IntelliGO Networks is a cybersecurity technology and services company for customers running mission-critical business applications. Supporting all levels of business across all verticals, IntelliGO Networks’ cybersecurity technology is an award winning, scalable platform that provides unprecedented visibility, control and automation for endpoints and connectivity.

Built on a foundation of unrivaled technical expertise and proven operational processes, IntelliGO Networks’ managed cybersecurity services are SLA-backed, easily scalable and designed to reduce IT cost structures while mitigating risk of service disruption. Picked as a “company to watch in 2017” by the industry, IntelliGO Networks maintains a state-of-the-art operation strategically located in Toronto, Canada, Middle East, and the USA.

For more information please visit http://www.intelligonetworks.com

About Nick Alevetsovitis

A great talent with excellent track record, Mr. Nick Alevetsovitis is a seasoned technology sales and business development executive with over 15 years of sales, and sales management experience. Nick is now founder of The Fluence Group, a management consulting firm focused on helping business-to-business technology companies achieve hyper growth.

Prior to The Fluence Group, Nick served as Regional Vice President at Palo Alto Networks. Nick had responsibility for all aspects of Palo Alto Networks' go-to-market in Canada, growing revenue 6X in a compressed timeline. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Nick produced similar results at F5 Networks.