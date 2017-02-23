FlagandBanner.com Unveils Redesigned Website

Arkansas based FlagandBanner.com announced the launch of a redesigned version of its website, http://www.flagandbanner.com. Key features of the site include a cleaner more modern design, a more engaging mobile user experience with enhanced e-commerce capabilities plus better account management and order history for registered customers.

All of FlagandBanner.com’s products are available for purchase via the mobile version of the site now where there were limits before. The capability to sell all products via mobile devices will enable the company to better serve customers anywhere at any time.

FlagandBanner.com owner Kerry McCoy said, “Even though FlagandBanner.com has been on the internet for more than 20 years, the concept of shopping on line is still in its infancy. Every day consumers become savvier, heck, even Grandma’s on Facebook. Technology today is doing a good job of keeping up with consumer demands. It’s our company’s job to find the balance between the newest technology and the customer’s ease of use. This will be our fifth website remake since our first one in 1995. Each launch is exciting and scary. Right up my alley.”

The site's refreshed look, combined with enhanced mobile friendliness and account management improvement allows customers to better interact with FlagandBanner.com.

"Our mission as a 21st century flag company is to connect with our customers in all the ways they shop, not just in our physical store but on their mobile phones, home tablets and office desktops. We also wanted to make it easy for customers to log in and review their order history when replacing or refreshing their flags, banners, poles or even gift items." said Tammie McClure, Marketing Director.

The redesign of the FlagandBanner.com website took approximately nine months of careful planning and almost five months of software development to bring to fruition and accomplish set goals.

Web Content Manager, Arwen Dover’s main concern was to assure customers who’ve bookmarked their favorite products, helpful links, or articles from old website would stay the same on the new site. “The beauty of the redesign is that while everything is improved none of the site links changed. So if a customer bookmarked a product last week, or even last year the link will still be operational,” Dover explained.

The site design was rolled out on February 21 at 5 p.m. Eastern time. If customers should find issues with the site in this transition period they are encouraged to email marketing(at)flagandbanner(dot)com and let the company know of any issues.

Arkansas’ FlagandBanner.com is A Kerry McCoy Enterprise in business since 1975 and carrying more than 20,000 products including flags, flagpoles, hardware, accessories, garden banners, bunting, patriotic clothing and home décor. Their historic showroom is located at 800 W. 9th Street in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas. The company is also an international provider of custom flags, banners, event tents and trade show displays.