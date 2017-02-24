Childers, Schlueter & Smith Names 2017 SuperLawyers

The Thomson Reuters lawyer rating service, Super Lawyers, has revealed its 2017 list of Georgia Super Lawyers. We are pleased to announce all three partners at Childers, Schlueter & Smith have been selected as Super Lawyers, earning the prestigious title by displaying a combination of peer recognition and professional achievement. This annual selection comes from an intricate process, which includes nominations, evaluation of candidates and peer reviews.

Just five percent of lawyers in the country are selected, and only those who have been deemed “credible, compressive and diverse” are bestowed with this high accomplishment. The three CSS Firm attorneys listed as Georgia Super Lawyers for 2017 are:

Andy Childers

Richard Schlueter

Brandon Smith

For more than 15 years, Childers, Schlueter & Smith have had one goal in mind: To help people who were hurt by unsafe medications and medical devices. Since 2001, the firm’s attorneys have recovered more than $450 million across the country, successfully earning the reputation of “The Dangerous Drug and Device Attorneys.”

From serving in national litigation leadership positions to lecturing on topics of mass torts and products liability, the lawyers, paralegals, assistants and other staff at Childers, Schlueter & Smith continue to build trusted relationships with clients, and fight to obtain justice.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

Childers, Schlueter & Smith is a preeminent law firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Practicing nationally, the attorneys and entire firm are driven by years of experience, and are recognized for obtaining exceptional results for their clients. Learn more here.