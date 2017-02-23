ERT Clinical Trial Oversight Selected by Premier Research

“ERT has developed an automated approach to study workflows and data aggregation that minimizes data duplication and human error, providing greater visibility and granularity to our study teams and customers,” said Simon Britton COO, Premier Research.

ERT, a global data and technology company that minimizes risk and uncertainty in clinical trials, today announced that Premier Research, a leading clinical development service provider, has selected ERT’s Trial Oversight suite as its trial management solution.

Clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex, due in part to an array of circumstances including the use of multiple data capture modalities and the need to evaluate more study endpoints than ever before. Additionally, global trials continue to be managed by a growing number of stakeholders, which heightens risks and uncertainties. Sponsors and CROs that leverage ERT’s trial management solutions can simplify these complexities, prevent trial delays and improve operational efficiencies to accelerate the clinical development process.

Through ERT’s clinical trial management solution, Premier Research is enhancing collaboration with its customers by improving day-to-day operational workflows across study teams. Powered by ERT’s EXPERT® technology platform, the solution enables Premier Research to deliver real-time access to data analytics, key performance metrics and milestone tracking. It also delivers ease of electronic Monitoring Visit Reports (eMVR), so customers can effectively oversee their trials and work together with Premier to identify and mitigate risks.

“ERT has developed an automated approach to study workflows and data aggregation that minimizes data duplication and human error, providing greater visibility and granularity to our study teams and customers,” said Simon Britton COO, Premier Research. “Our customers are some of the top innovators in biotech and specialty pharma, and this solution will facilitate their development of life-changing treatments and help make them available to patients more quickly."

“We applaud Premier’s commitment to eliminate reactive, manual processes and transition to a more efficient and collaborative approach – all of which are essential to accelerating clinical research in today’s complex trial landscape,” said James Corrigan, President and CEO, ERT “We’re confident that this shift will further enable Premier to collaborate with sponsors and partners, minimize risks, and proactively address the inevitable complexities that arise during the process.”

For more information on ERT Trial Oversight, visit ert.com/trial-oversight.

About ERT

ERT is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that our customers can move ahead with confidence. With more than 45 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what’s next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company’s EXPERT® technology platform, ERT’s solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement, and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. Over the past four years, more than half of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, Biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions in 9,500+ studies spanning more than three million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly – and with confidence. For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Premier Research

Premier Research is a leading clinical development service provider that helps highly innovative biotech and specialty pharma companies transform breakthrough ideas into reality. The company has a wealth of experience in the execution of global, regional and local clinical development programs with a special focus on addressing unmet needs in areas such as analgesia, dermatology, medical device, neuroscience, oncology, pediatric, and rare disease. Premier Research operates in 84 countries and employs 1,000 professionals, including a strong international network of clinical monitors and project managers, regulatory, data management, statistical, scientific, and medical experts. They are focused on smart study design for advanced medicines that allow life-changing treatments.