The new Viking strategy game Northgard will be available today on Steam Early Access for $19.99, bringing a unique mix of exploration, village building and combat heavily infused with Norse mythology.

A new launch trailer for Northgard can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHyDxWH-tvw

Being developed by popular indie studio Shiro Games (Evoland 1 & 2), in Northgard players take control of a Viking clan who arrive on unknown and unforgiving shores, where they have to establish a village, gather resources, grow their society and defeat their opponents. In their quest to conquer this new and mysterious world, clans will face off against undead warriors, giants, dragons and other foes while surviving the harshest environments.

The Early Access version of Northgard allows players to:



Build settlements on the newly discovered hostile continent of Northgard while assigning and commanding vikings to various jobs (Merchant, Farmer, Warrior, Sailor, Loremaster...)

Manage resources carefully to survive the harsh winters and vicious enemies

Expand and discover new territory giving unique strategic opportunities

Achieve different victory conditions such as Conquest, Fame, Lore and Trading

“We have always been fans of strategy and simulation games, and with Northgard we have taken what we think are all the best bits, and added a lot of cool Viking themes and fantasy to the mix,” said Nicolas Cannasse, co-founder of Shiro Games. “Launching on Early Access will allow us to get direct feedback from our players which we’ll use in fine-tuning the development of Northgard. Not only that, we’ll also be bringing lots of cool new features to the game in the coming months, like new clans to play around with and a story driven campaign amongst other things.”

Early Access is just the start for Northgard, with Shiro Games continuing to add new content to the game during development. Extra features planned for Northgard include a full dedicated multiplayer mode, a story driven campaign mode, new playable clans and a host of new features such as an improved trading and diplomacy system, and more victory conditions.

More details can be found on the official website, Facebook and Twitter pages. Assets can be found in the pressroom here.

About Shiro Games

Shiro Games is an independent studio created by video games veterans Sebastien Vidal and Nicolas Cannasse in order to bring new innovative games to life. Based in Bordeaux, France, the small studio released their first title Evoland in 2013, with the acclaimed sequel Evoland 2: A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder launching in 2015. Shiro Games have been busy developing their new Viking strategy game Northgard, which launched on Steam Early Access in February 2017.