Cold Truths About the Cold War Nuclear Underground Testing

The threat of nuclear warfare has long plagued this world. In July of 1962, Dot Clayton went to work for a company involved in the underground testing of nuclear weapons. Years later, when her co-workers began dying, Dot started searching for answers.

In “Dying for Answers: Expendable Workers of the Cold War Nuclear Testing,” Clayton exposes the critical decisions made by agencies involved in the nuclear testing during the Cold War.

“This is a true story about the Nevada Test Site (NTS), government cover-ups, denials and disinformation by the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), later known as the Department of Energy,” Clayton said. “The information contained regards radiation exposure to employees, obtained from previously classified employment records.”

Clayton’s husband, Glenn, an NTS employee, died in 1999. After months of refusal by the Department of Energy to release Glenn’s employment records, Clayton was finally able to obtain them, through the Freedom of Information Act, exactly a year after his death. The previously classified government records detail Glenn’s excessive, deadly exposure to radiation through his employment at NTS and his involvement in the underground testing of nuclear bombs.

“These people were dedicated to their country and to their employer,” Clayton said. “Both of whom failed to protect them.”

About the author

In the early years of the nuclear bomb testing, Dot Clayton went to work at the Nevada Test Site (NTS), located sixty-nine miles north of Las Vegas. She was employed by an engineering company responsible for the survey work in preparation for nuclear bomb tests. She witnessed, first-hand, the devastation of those tests, as workers began dying from all types of cancer.

