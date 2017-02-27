From movie extra to nun to author

This book gives people a chance to see Lucifer before the fall.

Elisa Guajardo Carothers is not your typical author. She went from working as a movie extra on Bill Murray’s “Larger than Life” to studying to become a nun. Now, she writes about God, when she isn’t swimming as a performing mermaid.

Her book isn’t typical either. In Carothers’ Christian fiction, “You Know BC and AD, Here is BS! (Before Satan),” she offers a comedic look at the dysfunctions of God’s family, before Lucifer was sent to hell.

“This book gives people a chance to see Lucifer before the fall,” Carothers said. “Everyone knows he was once an angel, but my book really demonstrates how he was God’s favorite and adored by the other angels. He had it all and lost it.”

Angel lore and the Bible have always fascinated Carothers. She used several of her own experiences in forming her new novel.

“Growing up in a large family, I often wondered if God’s angels ever dealt with similar family issues,” Carothers said. “What if it hurt the Archangel Michael to kick out Lucifer? Maybe they were brothers.”

For more info, visit: http://bookstore.xlibris.com/Products/SKU-001125935/You-Know-BC-and-AD-Here-is-BS.aspx.

“You Know BC and AD, Here is BS!”

By Elisa Guajardo Carothers

ISBN: 978-1-5245-6810-8

Available at the Xlibris and Amazon

About the author

Elisa Guajardo Carothers moved to California to work as a movie extra on a film starring Bill Murray. After returning to her hometown, Carothers felt called to become a nun. During her studies, she realized God had other plans for her and now she enjoys writing, acting and swimming as a performing mermaid. She has always been a voracious reader of the Bible and fascinated by angel legends.

