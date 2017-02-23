Dermatology Associates Rebrands as U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners “We are excited to rebrand as U.S. Dermatology Partners which will enable our physicians to focus even more on what they do best - care for our patients.” said Geoff Wayne, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners.

Dermatology Associates, a premier provider of dermatology care, today announced it has rebranded as U.S. Dermatology Partners, unifying all locations and services within its family of practices for the first time. With a focus on medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology as well as Mohs micrographic surgery for the removal skin cancer, the unification under one singular brand underlines its commitment to patient care, providing more communities convenient access to the highest quality, safest, and most effective dermatology care available. Through this collaboration, U.S. Dermatology Partners is now the largest physician-owned dermatology practice in Texas, Kansas, and Missouri and 3rd largest in the country.

The ever-changing medical landscape is driving the need for unification and systems integration. U.S. Dermatology Partners offers physicians resources and expertise not available to smaller practices. Providers still enjoy the ability to operate autonomously and make all clinical decisions, with the additional support of: management, human resources, physician recruiting, compliance, information technology, marketing, payor relations, and financial support. The physicians and locations are integrated on the same electronic health system so a patient’s care is coordinated no matter which location they visit. Additionally, U.S. Dermatology Partners has created a medical advisory board focused on identifying clinical improvement opportunities, new guidelines, and the latest in treatment options for diseases of the skin as an ongoing effort to provide the best patient care possible.

“We are excited to rebrand as U.S. Dermatology Partners and the opportunities this will provide our patients and physicians,” said Geoff Wayne, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners. “The operational support of a larger organization will enable our physicians to focus even more on what they do best - care for our patients. Working together as a network of experts allows for better coordinated care, and our growing footprint means we will collectively be able to provide needed access and convenience to quality dermatology care for more patients.”

U.S. Dermatology Partners is growing by partnering with existing practices and hiring new physician team members and has grown to over 80 physicians in 58 locations in just over three years. To provide the highest level of care to its patients, the U.S. Dermatology Partners team is made up of physicians who have trained at some of the top treatment centers in the country, and includes recognized national leaders in the subspecialties of psoriasis and Mohs surgery.

About Dermatology Associates

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Dermatology Associates provides comprehensive practice management services to over 80 board-certified dermatologists across 58 locations in Texas, Kansas and Missouri. Dermatology Associates is focused solely on supporting providers so that they can focus exclusively on delivering high-quality, medically-focused care to patients.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is making it easier for people to connect with a dermatologist and gain access to the very latest in dermatology care for the entire family and state-of-the-art treatment for diseases of the skin. As the 3rd largest physician-owned dermatology practice in the United States, patients not only have access to general medical, surgical and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice’s strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team therefore includes recognized national leaders in sub-specialties including psoriasis and Mohs surgery. U.S. Dermatology Partners is a dermatology-focused physician services and management organization backed by private equity firm ABRY Partners. To learn more visit usdermatologypartners.com

About ABRY Partners

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, ABRY Partners is an experienced and successful private equity investment firm focused on media, communications, healthcare services, insurance services, business and information services. Since its founding, ABRY has completed more than $62 billion of transactions, representing investments in more than 550 properties.