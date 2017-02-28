Salary.com Completes Successful First Year Following IBM Divesture

“In terms of innovation in the field, Salary.com has risen to the top through its compensation data and software core offerings...says Madeline Laurano, co-founder of Aptitude Research Partners.

WALTHAM, Mass. (February 28, 2017) – Salary.com, the leader in compensation data, software and services, announced that it just completed its first fiscal year as an independent company following its acquisition from IBM with strong growth. Salary.com added 650 new customers in 2016 that joined our customer community of over 5,000 enterprise and small businesses companies. The “new” Salary.com includes the return over fifty of the key leaders and experts who built and ran the business from 1999 up to its 2010 acquisition; including its founder Kent Plunkett, CEO, Yong Zhang, COO/CTO, Carol Ferrari, VP of Community, Chris Fusco, VP Compensation, Kevin Plunkett, VP Partnerships, Andy Linn, Director of Product Management, Lan Cheng, Director of Development, Luke Corby, Director of Professional Services, Bingyu Su, Director of Technology Operations, and Kathy Wang, Director of Database Administration.

“We re-acquired Salary.com with the intention of investing heavily in the latest innovative technologies and providing the industry’s best customer service,” says Kent Plunkett, CEO and founder of Salary.com. “In 2016, we received top satisfaction ratings from our customers, added well received mobile and analytics capabilities for our core products and hosted over a dozen regional events to re-engage with our loyal clients and the broader HR and compensation community. We are thrilled with the reception we have received as the returning management team.”

As a result of Salary.com’s commitment to its customers over the course of the past year, it was selected as a winner in the 11th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Salary.com’s hyper-focus on our customer led to our selection as the go-to compensation solution for many new clients this year including: General Motors, LPGA, Michael’s Stores, Hewlett Packard, Ameris Bank, Vivint Solar, David’s Bridal, Dollar Shave Club, and Friendly’s Ice Cream (FIC Restaurants).

“In terms of innovation in the field, Salary.com has risen to the top through its compensation data and software core offerings. [Salary.com’s] CompAnalyst® Analytics and Mobile App have made it possible for customers to instantly customize results for enhanced data comprehension, visibility and reporting.” says Madeline Laurano, co-founder of Aptitude Research Partners.

“Over the past year, we focused on business intelligence and data visualization, leveraging the industry’s gold standard, Tableau,” states Yong Zhang, COO, CTO and President of Global Operations. In 2017, we will further expand our capabilities globally with big data analytics. And in the coming years, we are looking to build and launch some of the biggest innovations the industry has ever seen. Stay tuned.”

To learn more about Salary.com, visit: http://www.salary.com/

About Salary.com

The leader in compensation data, software and services, Salary.com provides enterprises and small businesses with reliable information about employee pay levels and compensation-related best practices, trends and policies. Through industry-leading cloud-based software and extensive domain knowledge, the company helps clients attract, retain and reward their talent. Salary’s proven technology solutions, coupled with actionable data and content, empower businesses to make fast, accurate compensation decisions about pay and deliver superior results.



# # #

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.