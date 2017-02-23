Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie attorneys will be available for meeting with Catalyst members to assist with legal needs including government contracts, corporate law, intellectual property, business transactions and commercial litigation.

Law firm Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP has established a presence on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation. It is the first law firm to offer legal services on-site at the incubator campus known for growing technology, defense, cybersecurity and other businesses.

“Catalyst Campus is a great match for our firm. With talented lawyers in many specialties here locally and throughout the West, we look forward to being available to work with Catalyst Campus members needing legal services,” said David Kunstle, an attorney with Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie regularly advises clients in broad variety of areas including government contracts, business formation, corporate governance, regulatory law, finance and securities, taxes, employment, real estate and the protection and licensing of intellectual property.

As a legal support services provider for Catalyst Campus members, the firm’s lawyers are looking forward to the opportunity to work with new and existing Campus-based clients, and expand educational programs for local businesses as well, said Kunstle.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie provides counseling to and representation of companies doing business with federal, state and local governments, as well as representing a broad range of business clients. Its intellectual property team focuses on patent and trademark registrations, assignments and litigation, copyrights, trade secrets and IP licensing and agreements.

The law firm is the second entity to partner with Catalyst Campus.

“Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie brings a dynamic team of Copyright, Intellectual Property, Patent and Technology Trademark legal experts to the Catalyst Campus ecosystem that meet the essential legal demands of start-ups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses,” said Kevin O’Neil, founder of Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation.

About Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is an Am Law 200 commercial law firm for handling complex matters in government contracts, litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas. Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie offices are located in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson. For more information, visit lrrc.com.

About Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation

Located in downtown Colorado Springs, Catalyst Campus advances technology in Southern Colorado. Catalyst Campus creates a centralized ecosystem to promote industry, education, and venture capital for these advanced industries: aerospace, defense and homeland security, electronics, technology and information and advanced manufacturing.