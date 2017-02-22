Parasol Scores Four Prestigious HSMAI Adrian Awards

“Parasol’s holistic approach to integrated marketing and public relations is what defines our agency and our successes on behalf of all clients,” said Andrea Werbel, Founder and Managing Director, Parasol.

On February 21, Parasol was honored with four distinguished Adrian Awards for excellence and inspiring campaigns in travel marketing and public relations by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

Parasol, an integrated brand marketing and public relations agency specializing in the luxury lifestyle and hospitality industry, took home two Gold Awards and two Silver Awards for its winning entries on behalf of One&Only Resorts, Baglioni Hotels and the Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau, selected from more than 1,200 entries submitted this year.

HSMAI awarded Parasol two esteemed Gold Awards: for the partnership marketing campaign between One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico and the illustrious fitness expert Laird Hamilton; and for introducing the U.S. consumer to the undiscovered Tuscan seaside destination of Punta Ala, Italy and Baglioni Resort Cala del Porto.

Parasol’s re-launch campaign for One&Only Palmilla and the agency’s overall successes on behalf of bringing the Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau to the forefront of the U.S. media and marketplace earned two Silver Awards.

“Parasol’s holistic approach to integrated marketing and public relations is what defines our agency and our successes on behalf of all clients,” said Andrea Werbel, Founder and Managing Director, Parasol. “We are proud of these accolades and the recognition from our industry peers for the forward-thinking partnerships, quality results and influential storytelling we delivered this year.”

HSMAI’s Adrian Awards annual reception and gala is the pinnacle event to recognize inspiring best practices in sales and marketing for the hospitality industry. The awards honor outstanding achievements in advertising, public relations and digital marketing.

“One&Only is honored to be celebrated, along with Parasol, by top industry executives and thought leaders for the successes and achievements made in 2016,” said Ashley McBain, Vice President – Global Communications, One&Only Resorts. “We look forward to working with Parasol to introduce many more innovative campaigns and continuing to deliver groundbreaking results for our resorts.”

Parasol’s additional clients include Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, FIG Restaurant, Camden Harbour Inn, The Danforth Inn, Round Pond Estate and others.

