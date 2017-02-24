2017 Pros to Know “Recipients are commended for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, is pleased to announce the 16th annual listing of the 2017 Pros to Know in the supply chain industry.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list includes individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

“Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Recipients are commended for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2017 Pros to Know Awards.

