SCOSCHE Industries, award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio installation hardware, is today celebrating its 37th anniversary. Since its inception in 1980, SCOSCHE has grown into an internationally-recognized brand at the forefront of innovation.

SCOSCHE, a family-owned and operated enterprise, had its humble beginnings in a residential garage in Southern California. Its first product was the industry-standard setting Autosound Encyclopedia published in 1982.

Today, Scosche boasts a global footprint with offices in California, Arkansas, Alabama and Hong Kong and a portfolio of products that exceeds 4,000. Its consumer technology and car audio products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide by leading general and specialty retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, AT&T and more. While global in reach, SCOSCHE still finds much of its inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people.

“Despite our success and growth, we have never strayed from who we are or what we do,” said Roger Alves, President and Founder of SCOSCHE. “Scosche’s mission will always be to design and manufacture cutting-edge, innovative products that enhance our customers’ everyday lives.”

The company has been awarded more than 400 patents/trademarks and awards, including fourteen CES Innovation Awards and most recently two TWICE Picks Awards honoring the best products at CES 2017.

“But the recognition we are proudest of is that which is voiced through the actions of tens of thousands of consumers, plus our many exceptional retail partners, who have shown their confidence in our company and its products by making the Scosche MagicMount™ the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S. and our FM Transmitters the #1 FM Transmitter Brand in the U.S.,” stated Kas Alves, Executive Vice President.

Scosche’s diverse line-up includes multiple distinctive offerings, such as the BoomBottle® family of portable wireless speakers whose unique bottle shape was originated by Scosche, the multi-award winning magicMOUNT™ line of magnetic mobile device mounts for the car, home and office, the hyper-accurate RHYTHM+™ Armband Heart Rate Monitor, new 12V Car Audio products like our Integrated Touchscreen Solutions and Dash Mounts for iPad® and the just released Rockstar® Edition line of rugged consumer tech products bearing the distinctive Rockstar brand name and marks.

About SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh):

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior quality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.