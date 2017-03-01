Larry Chiavaro I’m very excited to once again speak at LendIt. This is the premier online lending conference and provides the opportunity for lenders, capital providers and platforms to connect and share ideas

First Associates Loan Servicing, LLC, the leading loan servicer in the marketplace lending industry, announced today that Larry Chiavaro, Executive Vice President, will be speaking at the LendIt USA conference in New York on March 7th. LendIt is the largest conference series connecting the global online lending community.

Chiavaro will be moderating the Consumer Lending Leaders of Tomorrow panel on March 7th. A leader in the online lending industry, Chiavaro has more than two decades of progressive experience in the consumer finance industry working with banks, investment banks, finance companies and credit unions. He has a wealth of industry leadership in the mortgage, auto finance industries and more.

“I’m very excited to once again speak at LendIt,” said Larry Chiavaro. “Lendit is the premier online lending conference and provides the opportunity for lenders, capital providers and platforms to connect and share ideas.”

LendIt USA 2017 will be held March 6-7, 2017 at the Jacob Javitz Convention Center.

About First Associates Loan Servicing, LLC

With 30 years in the consumer finance business, First Associates is the country’s leading marketplace lending loan servicer. The company, based in San Diego, works with a wide range of asset classes, including marketplace lending, automotive, purchase finance, powersports and small business. The company also offers a variety of support solutions, including backup servicing and custodial functions. For more information, visit http://www.1stassociates.com.

About LendIt

LendIt is the world's largest event series dedicated to connecting the Fintech and lending community. Their conferences bring together the leading lending platforms, investors, and service providers in the industry for unparalleled educational, networking, and business development opportunities. LendIt hosts three conferences annually: their flagship conference LendIt USA as well as LendIt Europe in London and LendIt China in Shanghai. LendIt USA 2017 will be held in New York from March 6 - 7. Learn more at http://www.lendit.com/.