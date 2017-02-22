SES Direct Earns ONC-HIT 2015 Edition Certification

Secure Exchange Solutions. This certification simplifies compliance for our customers, so they can focus on delivering positive patient outcomes

Secure Exchange Solutions, the leading provider of integrated Direct secure messaging services to the largest network of hospitals, health information exchanges, physicians and patients, announced today that SES Direct earned the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-HIT) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). This certification attests that Secure Exchange’s software solution meets the (h)(2) criterion, qualifying organizations to receive payments under the ongoing EHR adoption program.

“As the HISP with a large network of leading HIT application partners we are especially pleased to receive this certification,” said Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. “We engaged in the process because of our commitment to meeting the needs of the 1,000 hospitals and 200,000 providers who rely on Secure Exchange Solutions and our partners to deliver interoperable clinical messaging to meet their goals for patient engagement and better outcomes.”

To earn the certification, SES Direct was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

SES Direct was certified for 170.315 (d)(1-3), (g)(4), (g)(5) and (h)(2). SES Direct can now be used to satisfy both ONC 2014 Edition and ONC 2015 Edition secure messaging criteria.

The certification facilitates greater interoperability for clinical health information sharing and enables health information exchange through new and enhanced certification criteria, standards, and implementation specifications. The final rule continues to focus on the establishment of an interoperable nationwide health information infrastructure and takes into account public comments received on the 2015 Proposed Rule.

“Healthcare providers across the board, from radiology and transcription to ophthalmology, rely on us as to be forward thinking and nimble, and we are committed to remain at the forefront of the dynamic health care landscape,” said Kazzaz. “This certification simplifies compliance for our customers, so they can focus on delivering positive patient outcomes by leveraging Direct secure messaging to improve transitions of care, referrals, and patient engagement.”

SES Direct Certification Details

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Developer name: Secure Exchange Solutions

Product name: SES Direct

Product Version: 2.0

Website: http://www.secureexsolutions.com

Contact information: Rebecca Elhassid; 9600 Blackwell Road, Suite 250, Rockville, MD 20850; 888.470.9913; info(at)secureexsolutions(dot)com

Certification date: 2/17/2017

Certification number: 15.04.04.2315.SESD.02.0.0.170217

Certification Criterion: 170.315 (d)(1-3); (g)(4,5); (h)(2). Clinical Quality Measures tested: None Additional software used: None

Costs and Limitations – ONC-HIT 2015 Edition Certification

SES Direct users conduct health information exchange with other users of certified Electronic Medical Record systems, members of health information organizations and any other user of a trusted Health Information Services Provider (HISP) that supports the transmittal, processing and receipt of Direct messages. Direct messages may include clinical data, notes, discharge summaries, transitions of care notifications, and other health related information. Our SES Direct offerings support related Meaningful Use requirements for sending and receiving transitions of care summary documents.

Fees to support Direct Protocol Transport (170.315.d.1-3, g.4-5, h.2) are annual subscription fees and vary based on the number of addresses required and selected software options (users may choose from a variety of web-based and integrated solutions with options that include connection through SES XDR, SES Connect web service APIs, SES Online), as well as the configuration requested for the selected software (for example, whether the software will be deployed on a dedicated or shared domain). Depending on the configuration selected, the subscription fees and maintenance costs may be based on the number of transactions. Support for integration of this certified product module with other ONC certified Electronic Medical Record systems requires license costs, including annual subscription fees and annual maintenance costs.

Our base service includes limited storage and archiving of encrypted Direct messages on our hosted, HIPAA-compliant servers with the annual licensing and subscription fee at no additional charge. Most of our users rely exclusively on this base service. However, additional fees will apply if a user wishes to host or archive Direct messages and related content (e.g. attachments, metadata) on the user’s or a third party's server(s). Users of our web-based service are subject to storage limitations on a per account and per domain basis depending on the configuration requested. Additional fees are required for each additional block of storage.

Use of our certified module allows users to exchange messages with all third-party HISPs with whom we have a trust agreement or who are part of a trust community or trust bundle in which we participate. Under the requirements of those agreements and those trust communities, bundles and associated frameworks, and our security policy, our Direct messaging solutions are restricted and users may be unable to exchange messages with users of third-party HISPs which are outside those existing agreements, communities, bundles, or trust frameworks. Should a user wish to establish a new connection with a third-party HISP outside of these existing agreements and frameworks, the user may contact Secure Exchange Solutions support (support(at)secureexsolutions(dot)com), and identify the third-party party HISP along with contact information for that HISP. We will establish, maintain and support technology to manage the new connection provided that the third-party HISP must agree to accept our connection and trust agreement and abide by the best practices set by industry trust communities. We will make every good faith effort to establish such connectivity within a reasonable time frame (no longer than 30 days). However, we do not warrant that we will be able to establish agreements and required connections with all third-party HISPs.

We do not impose any contractual, technical or practical limitations to the use of Direct messaging to securely communicate with other Direct messaging users other than certain limits on use of our Direct messaging solutions for certain commercial (non-clinical) messages and restrictions on connecting our Direct messaging service to third-party HISPs outside of our established trust relationships.