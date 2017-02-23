Krav Maga Maryland Hosts Active Shooter Neutralization Seminar

Krav Maga Maryland (KMMD) is excited to host an Active Shooter Neutralization Seminar at CCBC Dundalk’s Wellness & Athletics Center on March 11, 2017. With eight different scenario rooms, this training will prepare attendees for a potential active shooter situation with the most realistic – and effective – simulation possible.

The seminar will cover both the physical and mental aspects of preparedness, simulating real-life situations in a safe environment run by experts. The day will begin with training on combatives (including punches, kicks, elbows, and knees); handgun, rifle, and shotgun disarming techniques; third party disarming strategies; KMMD’s “Run, Hide, Fight” principles; and barricading and shelter-in-place techniques. KMMD’s skilled instructors will also walk attendees through real-life scenarios with simulated drills in realistic environments, like an office, store, or bar.

“There is always something you can do to increase the level of safety for yourself and others,” said KMMD’s Director of Operations and Chief Instructor Jeff Mount. “This training will take away the ‘What if?’ factor of an active shooter situation, as well as prepare you for other situations where you will potentially have to make a split-second decision.”

While KMMD hopes that no one will be forced to face an active shooter, our team feels it’s our duty to share these life-saving techniques that will prepare attendees, both physically and mentally, for the unthinkable. After all, knowing what to do and doing it are very different things – and at this seminar, attendees will learn both.

