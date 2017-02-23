Envirosolar Commercial, industrial, and municipal customers can now implement the latest in smart controls and energy conservation technologies, while also making improvements to their bottom line - Envirosolar

Envirosolar is pleased to announce that it has already executed engagement contracts with several sizable commercial clients. The Company is forecasting 20 Megawatts of commercial solar installations for 2017.

Envirosolar’s commercial offering is a sophisticated blend of solar, smart controls, and energy conservation technologies. In addition to its suite of commercial solutions, Envirosolar allows clients to take full advantage of its commercial offering through its financing mechanisms. The Envirosolar financial tools allow business owners and decision makers to retrofit their businesses and help achieve sustainability goals, while increasing their net operating income.

The Envirosolar Solution allows the company to distinguish itself from all of its competitors, whether they are solar companies, or energy efficiency companies - no one else in the industry is presenting a comparable offer.

About Envirosolar:

Envirosolar is a solar services and power management company whose mission is to bring all the benefits of solar to thousands of homeowners and business owners across the United States. Envirosolar provides a custom solution for each of their consumers, featuring the most modern and effective products and solutions. Envirosolar combines exclusive and customizable product solutions with green energy services, which allows their consumers to save money on their monthly energy costs, while reducing their long-term carbon footprint.