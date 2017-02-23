AudioHQ Selects ART19 for Podcast Hosting and Distribution

With ART19, we are seeing major improvements in podcast data, a critical step for accessing agency dollars.

Podcast technology provider ART19 today announced that AudioHQ has selected the company as its podcast hosting and distribution partner. The partnership will furnish AudioHQ, one of the largest sellers of streaming audio advertising, with enhanced data and targeting capabilities in podcasting.

With this month’s release of BRONZEVILLE, the original scripted series starring and executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Larenz Tate, AudioHQ is making a high-profile move into the space. ART19’s proprietary WarpFeed® technology will enable them to target and serve fresh host-read ads across their entire podcast catalog, which also includes the hit show WE’RE ALIVE, produced by Wayland Productions. ART19’s APIs will also give them enhanced data about audience demographics and ad consumption.

“Rich data is at the core of our business,” said AudioHQ CEO Matt Cutair. “With ART19, we are seeing major improvements in podcast data, a critical step for accessing agency dollars. It’s an exciting time to be in the space and we’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in it.”

“AudioHQ is blazing a trail with highly-produced scripted content that is attracting new listeners to podcasting,” said Sean Carr, CEO of ART19. “We’re thrilled to be part of their expanding business and to help make great shows like Bronzeville and We’re Alive possible. They are playing an important role in the evolution of the medium.”

About AudioHQ

AudioHQ entered the rapidly expanding digital audio advertising marketplace in 2014. The company is focused on developing a premium and exclusive advertising platform that connects advertisers with digital audio advertising inventory and integration opportunities across a targeted line-up of publisher partners. AudioHQ is the exclusive audio ad sales representative for many successful streaming audio services including SoundCloud, MLB At Bat, Slacker Radio, Bloomberg, Jango, Digitally Imported, 977 Music & Triton Digital. The company also has content creation and distribution partnerships with Paradigm Talent Agency & John Tesh’s, IFYL Group.

About ART19

ART19 provides tools for hosting, distribution and monetization of podcasts, bringing enhanced listening metrics and ad serving technologies to publishers and advertisers. Founded by software entrepreneur Sean Carr and podcast producer Matt Belknap with input from top ad agencies, the platform solves problems with ad targeting, ad replacement and limits to measurement in the space. ART19’s technologies are helping agencies and brands leverage the increasingly popular medium and its highly engaged audiences. For more information, visit http://www.art19.com.