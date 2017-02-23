Randy Ross Branch transformation is not a project; it's an iterative process.

Kiran Analytics – a leader in intelligent branch transformation – announced today that it will share its branch transformation insights at two upcoming industry events -- Retail Banking 2017 and CBA Live 2017.

Retail Banking 2017 Conference, the premier event of American Banker, will be held on March 22-24 in Miami, FL.

CBA Live 2017, the premier event of the Consumer Bankers Association, will be held on April 4 in Dallas, TX.

Retail Banking 2017 Presentation on March 23rd: FOUR ESSENTIAL INGREDIENTS FOR SUCCESS WITH BRANCH TRANSFORMATION

Speakers:



Randy Ross, Executive Vice President, Kiran Analytics

Dave Martin, President, Bankmechanics

Percent of multi-channel banking consumers continues to grow due to increasing adoption of digital banking. Yet, face-to-face customer interactions in branches still provide the best opportunities to deepen customer relationships and build trust. No wonder branch transformation remains a top strategic priority for banking executives. Prudent technology and facility investments, front and back-office process improvements, workforce optimization, and effective leadership are essential ingredients for branch transformation.

CBA Live 2017 Presentation on April 4th: A LOOK INSIDE BRANCH CONSOLIDATION

Speakers:



Randy Ross, Executive Vice President, Kiran Analytics

Yvonne Blumenthal, Vice President, CRA Program Management, U.S Bank

Doug Craycraft, Executive Director, Community Reinvestment and Community Partnerships – CRA Program Management, JPMorgan Chase

As branches consolidate, banks want to stay connected to the community. What are they doing to demonstrate continued service to communities? How are industry changes impacting the physical presence of branches? Experts will discuss risk mitigation and what banks should be doing when closing or consolidating branches.

About Kiran Analytics

Kiran Analytics drives intelligent branch transformation for retail banks through the application of predictive analytics. Kiran’s solutions have been deployed in over 15,000 branches helping to forecast optimal branch staff levels accurately, hire better people faster, and to plan and schedule resources efficiently. As a result, retail banks increase sales and customer service while reducing operational costs. Kiran Analytics is a member of Bank Administration Institute (BAI), Consumer Bankers Association (CBA), and British Bankers Association (BBA). Kiran Analytics Inc. headquarters is based in San Diego, California and Kiran Analytics Ltd. is based in London.