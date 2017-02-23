America II Electronics, Inc., one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and semiconductors, has today announced the expansion of its global line card with the addition of Xmultiple and Viking Tech America.

Viking Tech, a leader in the design and manufacturing of Thin-Film / Thick-Film integrated passive devices and discrete passive components will provide America II’s customers with a range of components ideal for the automotive, medical and consumer electronics industries. Meanwhile, Xmultiple’s precision interface connectors and components are ideal for the aerospace, energy, solar, data communications and test and measurement markets.

Commenting on the partnerships, Jed Pecchioli, Chief Operating Officer, said, “I am excited to see Viking Tech America and Xmultiple’s full line of products distributed through America II. I am very proud to have joined in these great partnerships as both manufacturers are a perfect fit to our global line card.”

Michael Sparhawk, Viking Tech America, said, “With the combination of our commitment to quality, customer service, competitive pricing and having partners such as America II Electronics, Viking Tech will accelerate as a viable global manufacturing resource.”

“America II will strengthen Xmultiple’s offering in the connector product lines to accommodate market trend and demand for advanced product features,” added Paul Calderone, Xmultiple.

America II’s distinctive business model brings value to OEMs with its extensive franchise capabilities, alongside world class programs and solutions. Merging the reliability that scheduled business requires with flexibility, America II is catering for a segment of the market that has not previously been offered such a comprehensive choice from a single distributor.

To learn more, contact America II Electronics at (800) 767-2637 or visit http://www.americaii.com.

About America II Electronics:

Established in 1989, America II Electronics, Inc. is a global leader in component distribution. The company stocks more than four billion components, making it one of the world’s largest distributors of semiconductors and electronic components. Through its franchise and direct distribution lines, America II serves as a primary partner for all OEM and EMS customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida and with offices in the UK, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore and Mexico, the company also provides value-added services and inventory solutions from its ISO 9001:2008 and ESD-certified 420,000 square foot North American distribution facility.

