International law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Corporate & Securities Practice with the addition of Richard M. Caron, who has been named Of Counsel in the Orlando office.

“Richard is an experienced attorney who will be an important addition to our team in Central Florida. He joins the firm at a time when the area’s economy is growing and his expertise will help us to further leverage our practice in the market to meet our clients’ needs," said Orlando Evora, Co-Managing Shareholder of the Orlando office.

With broad-based experience in real estate, Caron has specific expertise in the resort and hospitality industries. He advises clients on the strategic planning, financing, development, and operations of timeshare and fractional ownership resorts, hotels, resort condominiums, membership clubs, vacation and travel clubs, campgrounds, retirement communities, and exchange programs. Caron also has extensive experience in the creation, operation, and development of condominiums, co-operatives, homeowners’ associations, mixed-use projects, planned unit developments, and deed-restricted and master-planned communities. He regularly counsels clients regarding state and federal laws governing the offering and sales of real estate interests, consumer protection and consumer finance laws, site operations and management, financing, leasing, sale and acquisition, and development of real estate and corporate assets.

Caron received his J.D. from Florida State University College of Law. He graduated with a B.S.B.A. in Finance from the University of Central Florida.

