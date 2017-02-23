Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

IMI Worldwide Properties, a leading luxury resort marketing and sales firm, is pleased to announce strong sales numbers for 2016 with more than $250 million in transactions. More than $50 million of those transactions came during an opening day sale at Tahoe Beach Club. With several prestigious resort projects currently underway and launching soon in some of the most desirable vacation destinations in the world, coupled with an increasingly healthy demand from luxury buyers, 2017 promises to be another strong year for the global real estate company.

With five new projects currently on the boards for 2017, IMI will lend its proprietary strategy of technology, marketing and prospect cultivation to a select number of luxury resort industry partners. New projects launching this year cover some of the most coveted resort real estate destinations and partner with the world’s best resort brands and developers: Rosewood Hotels Papagayo and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, Costa Rica; El Mangroove from the Autograph Collection also in Guanacaste, Costa Rica; Caye Chapel Private Island and Greg Norman Signature Golf Course in Belize (and a soon to be announced Five-Star flag); Espiritu at Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico; and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico.

“The collection of properties in our charge represents the very best locations – from the most popular favorites like Los Cabos and Lake Tahoe to emerging hot spots such as Caye Chapel, Belize and Guanacaste, Costa Rica,” says Mike Collins, Founding Partner and CEO. “When you combine these pristine locations and thoughtful amenities and services from top notch developers, hospitality brands and premiere golf course designers with our firm’s superior technology and sales and marketing strategy and the demand from buyers, all signs point to a great selling climate. We are proud that this leading group of partners trusts IMI to bring their products to market and are looking forward to an even bigger 2017.”

Sales and marketing programs will continue at a brisk pace for partnerships already underway, including Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla; Tahoe Beach Club in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada; and Summit Sky Ranch in Summit County, Colorado.

