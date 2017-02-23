“Demand for sleep products has climbed steadily over the past decade, but what’s shifted even more rapidly is the growth in e-commerce sales, which drove over 40 percent of all retail sales growth in 2016,” said Lance Ruttenberg, President and CEO.

Bedding manufacturer American Textile Company today announced the expansion of its U.S. operations with a new, state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facility under construction in Tifton, Ga. The new facility, slated to open later this year, will more-than double shipping capacity to keep up with growing customer demand in both traditional retail and e-commerce sectors.

The expansion comes on the heels of a high-growth year for American Textile Company in which the company increased capacity at their Dallas, Texas and Salt Lake City, Utah locations.

“Demand for sleep products has climbed steadily over the past decade, but what’s shifted even more rapidly is the growth in e-commerce sales, which drove over 40 percent of all retail sales growth in 2016,” said Lance Ruttenberg, American Textile Company President and CEO. “We have strategically expanded our physical footprint and logistics capabilities to keep pace with the on-demand, online economy that requires new capabilities, while also expanding infrastructure to support the significant growth in our traditional retail channels.”

The build will be handled by Jon Jones Construction, making American Textile Company the first resident in the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce’s new industrial park, located off Old Union Road.

American Textile Company now employs more than 1,100 people worldwide and added more than 40 positions in the last year. Their innovative sleep solutions will be on display at the New York Home Fashions Market in New York City, March 27-30, 2017.

Based near Pittsburgh, American Textile Company is one of the largest bedding manufacturers in the country and a leading provider of innovative sleep solutions sold under AllerEase®, Sealy®, EvenTemp™ and other name and store brands. Family-owned and operated for over 90 years, its mattress and pillow encasements, pillows, comforters, mattress pads, sheets and blankets are sold in over 40,000 stores, catalogs and online retailers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Visit http://americantextile.com/ for more information.