David Zagoria Named to Super Lawyers of Georgia for 2017

I am truly honored to be named amongst the top lawyers in Georgia. To be recognized by my peers, whom I have great respect for, is humbling.

Zagoria Law, an Atlanta-based law firm specializing in personal injury cases, announced today that David Zagoria was named to the Super Lawyers of Georgia 2017 List. No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected to receive this honor.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Super Lawyers identifies attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third-party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual basis. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law.

