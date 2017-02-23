We are pleased to have the opportunity to showcase our top-quality, field-proven equipment for the benefit of attendees.

HIPOWER SYSTEMS, a manufacturer of power-generation and power distribution equipment in the U.S. and Canada, today announced it will be showcasing its portable generators and other equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, March 7-11, 2017 in Las Vegas. The company’s exhibit will be at Booth B8205 in the Bronze Lot, which is located on the south end of the Convention Center adjacent to South Road.

The display will include diesel generators with engines from John Deere and Yanmar, as well as one of HIPOWER SYSTEMS’ clean-burning, energy efficient Waukesha natural gas generators.

“For construction-related industries, from mining to utilities and beyond, dependability and longevity of power supply is paramount,” said HIPOWER SYSTEMS President Rafael Acosta. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to showcase our top-quality, field-proven equipment for the benefit of attendees.”

Although HIPOWER SYSTEMS’ parent firm, HIMOINSA, entered the U.S. market barely a decade ago, the company’s equipment has already gained a stellar reputation for being reliable in the harshest of conditions, with designs that facilitate easy maintenance, portability, parallel configurations, and other high-demand features.

"As a leading global manufacturer, HIPOWER SYSTEMS offers a full line of power products—from prime portable power systems and industrial standby generators to power distribution equipment, cables and accessories—something for everyone at this show,” said Josh Mosko, HIPOWER SYSTEMS VP of Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to speaking with clients and attendees to discuss how we can add value and engineer a solution to meet their needs and the needs of their customers with reliable, quality equipment.”

For the show, the company selected generators in a broad range of power ratings, from 40 to 408 KW. All are powered by radiator-cooled, EPA-compliant* industrial engines driving a four-pole, three-phase alternator with IP23 protection. Display models are built with HIPOWER SYSTEMS’ industry-leading enclosures, which feature compact footprints, sound dampening, oil-resistant, washable rock-wool insulation, watertight, easy-access doors, and convenient power distribution panels with Camlok connectors and receptacles. All are also NEMA 3R and/or NEMA 4X, UL50 rated, making them perfectly suited to the rigors of outdoor usage.

Generators on Display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG:

HRYW-50: Rated at 40 KW prime, the HRYW-50 is powered by a reliable Yanmar industrial diesel engine and certified by the Canadian Standards Association. It measures approximately 3’ x 7’ and weighs 2600 pounds.

HRJW-145: Rated at 117 KW prime, the HRJW-145 is powered by a top-rated John Deere diesel engine and certified by the Canadian Standards Association. It measures approximately 4’ x 9’ and weighs 5300 pounds.

HRJW-205: Rated at 165 KW prime, the HRJW-165 is powered by a top-rated John Deere diesel engine and certified by the Canadian Standards Association. It measures approximately 4’ x 11’ and weighs 6800 pounds.

HRNG-510: Rated at 408 KW prime, the HRNG-510 is powered by a super-energy-efficient, EPA certified, Waukesha industrial gaseous engine, making it both environmentally friendly and cost-effective to operate. It measures approximately 7’ x 19’ and weighs 23,000 pounds.

*Engines meet or exceed specifications for current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) non-road exhaust emissions regulations.

About HIPOWER SYSTEMS

HIPOWER SYSTEMS (a division of Himoinsa, S.L.; a member of the YANMAR Co. Ltd group of companies) is the principal supplier of power distribution and prime, standalone power-generation equipment and packages to the U.S. and Canadian markets, serving the Residential, Commercial and Industrial sectors including the Agriculture, Telecommunications, Health Care and Oil & Gas Industries. The company builds and customizes backup generators, diesel generators, natural gas generators and alternative bi-fuel generator sets from 8 KW to 3 MW with a complete range of accessories, including automatic transfer switches, paralleling switchgear, UL tanks, enclosures and power distribution equipment.

In North America and throughout the globe, our rental packages and power distribution equipment are recognized as the best power solution source for emergency and disaster relief. For more information, visit http://www.hipowersystems.com.