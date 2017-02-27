New Guide Helps Maintain Quality While Improving Productivity

METTLER TOLEDO’s free practical weighing guide for the chemical industry focuses on six typical lab workflows The guide addresses how the adoption of lean processes, combined with smart automation, can accelerate many common laboratory procedures.

In today's fast-paced world, chemical companies are always striving to remain one step ahead and deliver high-quality products on time and within budget. As a result, there is ever-increasing pressure to improve process efficiency.

To help manufacturers improve efficiency without losing quality, METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to present a new practical weighing guide entitled “Efficient Workflows in the Chemical Industry.” The guide addresses how the adoption of lean processes, combined with smart automation, can accelerate many common laboratory procedures.

Weighing is the first step in virtually any analysis. Therefore, optimizing the process—for example, weighing directly into tare containers—has a positive impact for subsequent steps. Likewise, errors or unmet standards that remain unaddressed at this stage can multiply down the line, causing rework, costly lost batches, or consumer liability.

The guide explores six common lab workflows in the chemical industry where weighing plays an integral role:

1. Formulation

2. Moisture Content, Loss on Drying (LoD), Loss on Ignition (LoI)

3. Particle size analysis and distribution

4. Density determination of solids and porous or viscous materials

5. Sample preparation for titration

6. Preparation of reference substances for HPLC or GC analysis

Optimum productivity can be achieved by carefully analyzing these procedures to identify and eliminate inefficiencies as much as possible.

The hints and tips for faster, more accurate handling included in the guide are often complemented by automation. One example is smart laboratory software that incorporates step-by-step guidance for users to eliminate manual errors. Results are then saved automatically to further streamline the weighing process. This saves time and resources, while maintaining the highest possible quality in the end product.

To identify potential pitfalls in current processes and effectively streamline workflows in a quality control lab, R&D or production lab, download the new free weighing guide for the chemical industry today.

