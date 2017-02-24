The Social Shake-Up Show (May 22 – 24), the leading social media marketing conference in the U.S., today announced its first wave of keynote speakers. Snapchat pioneer and entrepreneur Shaun “Shonduras” McBride and managing director of New Markets Advisors Stephen Wunker will join the lineup of over 80 corporations, agencies and nonprofits who will equip conference attendees with the social media marketing strategies and tactics to effectively break through the noise and drive better business outcomes for their brands.

“The Social Shake-Up Show will provide everyone, both b2b and b2c brands big and small, with networking and learning opportunities that work specifically for them and that will get them thinking very differently about their communications," said Diane Schwartz, The Social Shake-Up Show's chairwoman and senior vice president of PR News. "Our program integrates interesting perspectives, methodologies and social channels to achieve this.”

These aforementioned brands, like Twitter, Adobe, Center for Disease Control, Cisco, Dunkin’ Brands, Google, Home Depot, Microsoft, Ogilvy Public Relations, Southwest Airlines and Nissan will share their expertise on the ins and outs of live streaming, SEO, storytelling, getting social media buy-in, influencers and social ads on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

“I’m amped and honored to speak at The Social Shake-Up Show this year,” said McBride. “To be able to share my message around social media authenticity and transparency, network with some of the world’s biggest brands and hang with like-minded folks who are just as passionate about this medium as I am was a no brainer for me.”

Keynote Speakers



Shaun (Shonduras) McBride: After setting up a successful online jewelry business through Facebook, Shaun began sharing his artwork and daily adventures on Snapchat in 2014 and organically grew a viral following, becoming the platform’s first homegrown celebrity. He has since gone on to conquer YouTube, where he vlogs daily for his more than 937,000 subscribers. He was also recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Shaun has helped some of the nation’s biggest brands—including Disney, AT&T, Samsung, Red Bull, Taco Bell, Yoplait and AMC—tell their story in a fun, engaging way.

Stephen Wunker: A best-selling author and consultant, he has spent several years consulting at Bain & Company in their Boston and London offices before starting his own firm, Innosight. He has led New Markets Advisors since 2009. In that capacity, he publishes frequently in outlets such as Forbes, Harvard Business Review and The Financial Times. He has also appeared over the years on Bloomberg and BBC television, and he has been a guest lecturer at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. As an entrepreneur and corporate venturer, Wunker led the team that created one of the world's first smartphones, and he subsequently built several companies in mobile marketing and commerce.

