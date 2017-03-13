NewLeaf Shifts to BigCommerce’s New Development Platform: Stencil

Stencil Framework Overview ...for the many companies currently using Blueprint, this [Stencil] means updating or improving their site will become increasingly difficult over time...

In 2016, BigCommerce launched its new, innovative storefront development platform, Stencil. During the past year, the company has invested significant resources in the platform, introducing new features and functionality not available on its previous theme platform, BluePrint. NewLeaf, as a certified Stencil-ready BigCommerce Partner, is shifting all of the sites it develops to the new Stencil framework.

NewLeaf recognizes that for the many companies currently using Blueprint, this means updating or improving their site will become increasingly difficult over time. To both avoid future expense and take advantage of the powerful new Stencil framework, BigCommerce recommends making the transition as soon as possible.

To help bring clients onto the new Platform, NewLeaf is offering an exclusive discounted rate on e-commerce BluePrint migrations for any existing client from Blueprint to the new BigCommerce Stencil platform. The program is only running for a limited time, so NewLeaf urges those interested to take advantage of the range of benefits Stencil offers both e-commerce site owners and site visitors.